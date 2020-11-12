Apple M1 and GeekBench 5, a first idea of ​​its performance

Apple’s new M1 processor has just appeared in the benchmark database. We have a first idea of ​​his performance. If the company promises “unbelievable performance”, how does this chip position itself against the x86 competition?

The Apple M1 is a processor designed to replace all Intel chips that are present in current Mac generations. During the presentations, Apple announced its operations in the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Mini. It also embodies a first as it is Apple’s first chip designed for heavy-duty tasks. For example, it is equipped with eight computing cores, four of which are described as “high performance”. We also find eight cores for graphics and a 16-core neural engine.

Apple M1 processor, everything you need to know

Apple M1, performance

This chip just appeared in the GeekBench 5 benchmark. It is the new generation version of the MacBook Air. This laptop in particular offers a passive cooling system. There is therefore no fan to cool this chip clocked at 3.2 GHz.

In terms of performance, we have a score of 1719 points in the single-core test and 6967 points in the multi-core test. This initial assessment is encouraging, as we are on par with high-end offerings from Intel and AMD in single-thread mode. The “multithreaded” results are also very good from a configuration point of view, as Apple uses four high-performance cores and four energy-efficient cores.