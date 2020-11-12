Vattenfall trial in Karlsruhe successful

Nine years after the decision, the accelerated nuclear phase-out is once again catching up with the federal government. Financial compensation for affected power plant operators is insufficiently regulated. The Federal Constitutional Court urgently calls for improvements.

Karlsruhe (dpa) – Financial compensation for some power plant operators due to the accelerated nuclear phase-out after the Fukushima reactor disaster has yet to be completely overhauled.

The 2018 amendment to the law was inadequate and never came into force due to formal loopholes, the Federal Constitutional Court ruled following a lawsuit filed by energy company Vattenfall. The legislator is “always obliged to implement new regulations as soon as possible”, announced Thursday the highest German court in Karlsruhe. (Az.1 BvR 1550/19)

Due to the reactor accident in Fukushima, Japan, the federal government withdrew a life extension for Germany’s 17 nuclear power plants that had been decided on a few months earlier. By the end of 2022 at the latest, all reactors must be withdrawn from the grid on fixed dates. Then there is the end of nuclear power.

In 2016, after Eon, RWE and Vattenfall’s complaints, the Federal Constitutional Court ruled that the amendment to the law that sealed this reversal was essentially compatible with the Basic Law. Energy companies are entitled to adequate compensation for investments that have become unnecessary and lost in production rights.

Vattenfall, among others, is taking advantage of this. Due to the fixed shutdown dates set in 2011, the Swedish group no longer had the opportunity to produce internally the volumes of electricity initially allocated to its two German power stations Krümmel and Brunsbüttel. For this, the group should be able to demand compensation of several million in 2023. According to the Federal Ministry of the Environment, the exact amount can only be determined then.

However, the legal provisions in this regard are partly “unreasonable”, as stated in the Karlsruhe decision. In addition, entry into force was subject to approval by the European Commission. However, this was never officially released.

Due to the phase-out of nuclear power, Vattenfall is also awaiting trial before the World Bank’s International Court of Arbitration (ICSID) in Washington. These are claims worth several billion euros due to the final shutdown of Krümmel and Brunsbüttel.