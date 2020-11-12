International

Redmi K40 has an OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, according to a new leak

rej November 12, 2020

As Xiaomi ditches some older devices, Redmi is preparing to announce the new members of the K40 line. As we know, middlemen have to bring good specs and even rely on the new Snapdragon 775G processor.

Now, as the manufacturer remains silent on rumors involving cellphones, the famous and reliable Digital Chat Station has revealed new details about the Redmi K40. According to the leak, the devices are to be sold with an OLED display.

In addition, we will also have the traditional hole for the front camera and content support with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Thus, this set should position the devices of the K40 range as true premium intermediaries.

So far, there is still no specific date for the launch of the new Redmi K40 and K40 Pro, and even so, market sources indicate that the former is expected to hit the market in December, while the second will not be available for sale until 2021.

Also, when it comes to the technical specifications, chances are that Redmi will also use the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor in some variants. The set is also expected to feature a 64 MP main camera, a large capacity battery, 33W fast charging and Android 10.

Are you looking forward to the Redmi K40 family? What did you think of the specifications disclosed so far? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

rej

Related Articles

November 11, 2020
3

Long-term Care Software Market 2020 | Current and Future Demand, Analysis, Growth and Forecast By 2027, Trending Report with Covid 19 Impact

October 8, 2020
15

Parkinson’s Disease Market 2020 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis || Leading Players – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Acorda Therapeutics

October 14, 2020
8

Mental Health Drugs Market 2020-28 latest updates and analysis with Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, and Bristol-Myers Squibb

October 23, 2020
43

UK Wealth Management Market Report- Sizing and Opportunities to 2023 | Barclays, Brewin Dolphin, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management

Close