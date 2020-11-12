Redmi K40 has an OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, according to a new leak

As Xiaomi ditches some older devices, Redmi is preparing to announce the new members of the K40 line. As we know, middlemen have to bring good specs and even rely on the new Snapdragon 775G processor.

Now, as the manufacturer remains silent on rumors involving cellphones, the famous and reliable Digital Chat Station has revealed new details about the Redmi K40. According to the leak, the devices are to be sold with an OLED display.

In addition, we will also have the traditional hole for the front camera and content support with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Thus, this set should position the devices of the K40 range as true premium intermediaries.

So far, there is still no specific date for the launch of the new Redmi K40 and K40 Pro, and even so, market sources indicate that the former is expected to hit the market in December, while the second will not be available for sale until 2021.

Also, when it comes to the technical specifications, chances are that Redmi will also use the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor in some variants. The set is also expected to feature a 64 MP main camera, a large capacity battery, 33W fast charging and Android 10.

Are you looking forward to the Redmi K40 family? What did you think of the specifications disclosed so far? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.