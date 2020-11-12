Spahn: more celebrations this winter

Christmas is fast approaching, but Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn will no longer see events with more than 10-15 people or other socializing in the coming weeks due to the corona pandemic.

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn also expects severe restrictions due to the crown in addition to the current measures in November.

“We have to get through this winter together with numbers below than below,” the CDU politician told RBB news radio in view of the infection numbers.

He sees events with more than 10 to 15 people like Christmas parties or other “this winter plus” social gatherings. If the number of infections were to decrease, “that doesn’t mean that from December or January things can really start all over again with weddings or Christmas parties as if nothing had happened.” The situation requires patience: “This virus has very long skid marks.”

Spahn called the plans for the early Christmas holidays like in North Rhine-Westphalia “a pragmatic approach which can be discussed and adopted”. Spahn did not want to make a recommendation, it was up to the country, also in view of the respective infectious situation. “What is very important to me is that parents, children, teachers and educators can plan.” Spring, with facilities closed for months, when no one knew exactly when they would reopen, was “a real and hard burden on everyone”.