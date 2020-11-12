Automotive Gesture Recognition Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware the newly Added research report at Market Study Report titled “2020-2026 Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Report” provides data, information, brief analysis, company profiles, statistics for past years and forecasts for next few years.

Rising concerns regarding driver safety along with escalating demand for advanced gesture recognition technology by luxury car manufacturers, and growing popularity of autonomous and electric vehicles are among the major growth drivers of global automotive gesture recognition market. Automotive gesture recognition systems enable the user to command or input functions without directly touching it. A sensor identifies a particular gesture or a movement and performs suitable command accordingly.

Automotive manufacturers have started leveraging this technology to let drivers control the music volume levels and even answer phone calls without the distraction of having to touch a screen or a button physically. The system doesn’t undergo any wear and tear, making it ideal for applications in hazardous or dirty environments, where it is safer or preferable not to touch the system or a screen, thereby encouraging the product adoption.

Based on the product type, the industry is bifurcated into touch-based and touchless, wherein the latter is estimated to expand at 20% CAGR over the forecast duration owing to rising adoption of gesture-based systems by luxury car manufacturers.

Elaborating on the authentication method, face recognition segment is projected to register 18% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising demand for an effective non-contact interface between the driver and the recognition system is fueling the segment growth. When a driver registers into the face authentication system, the system logs their activities and automatically provides them access to a set of pre-defined functionalities when they enter their car, including the permission to start the vehicle. These systems also allow car owners to restrict or permit speed limit and vehicle access. Apart from this, features regarding vehicle safety such as automated notification to the owner when an unauthorized person enters the vehicles are boosting the product demand.

Speaking of the application spectrum, lighting segment accounted for 25% market share in 2019 and is expected to show decent growth in the coming years. Increasing integration of lighting gesture control by OEMs to cater to the growing demand for advanced features in vehicles is supporting the segment growth.

Considering the geographical landscape, global automotive gesture recognition market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Latin America automotive gesture recognition market is projected to expand at 14% CAGR through 2026 due to surging demand for premium cars in the region.

Major players operating in global automotive gesture recognition market are Cognitec Systems GmbH, Apple Inc., Continental AG, Aptiv PLC, Eyesight Technologies Ltd., Gestigon GmbH, Harman International Industries, Inc., Jabil Inc., Intel Corporation, Melexis, NXP Semiconductors, Neonode, Inc., Sony Depthsensing Solutions (SoftKinetic), Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Synaptics Incorporated, and Visteon Corporation.

