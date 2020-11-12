Arnold Schwarzenegger to appear in a series for the first time

The former governor of California will star in a spy story on Netflix.

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is the latest Hollywood name to appear on television. The actor will play in a series of spies which has just been bought by Netflix, specifies “Deadline”.

The former Mr. Universo and ex-governor of California, known for muscular roles like in “Terminator” and “Conan”, but also for comedies like “Gemini”, will face Monica Barbaro, which we will see next year in the expected Top Gun: Maverick. Barbaro will be the daughter of the character of Schwarzenegger.

The new series does not yet have a title or specific release date, but it is known that it will have Schwarzenegger himself as executive producer. Nick Santora, one of the producers of “Prison Break”, is also connected to the new series.

It’s not the only project we’ll see the actor see in the years to come. Schwarzenegger continued to appear in the various films of the “Terminator” saga. From now on, he should also return to other iconic roles, both that of barbarian Conan, in the future “The Legend of Conan”, and in “Triplets”, a sequel to “Gemini” in which he joins forces with again with Danny DeVito which he will now relate with the addition of Eddie Murphy.