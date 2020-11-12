Hasenhüttl praises the transfer: “This is how it should be”

Leipzig (AP) – Ralph Hasenhüttl sees Timo Werner’s move from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig to Chelsea as a ‘healthy example’ of how it should turn out in professional football. Werner extended the last year of his contract with RB Leipzig, “so that the club that brought him and made him better also get something and he doesn’t move to Chelsea for free. It really has to be like that, ”the former RB coach told“ kicker ”(Thursday). “A free future cannot be the meaning and purpose of the system.”

Werner, who played under Hasenhüttl in Leipzig from 2017 to 2019, had prematurely extended his contract with RB, which expired in the summer of 2020, a year before expiration, giving the Saxons a transfer. The 24-year-old finally moved to Chelsea in July for the transfer fee of € 53million anchored in the contract, who is currently a competitor to Hasenhüttl, who works for Southampton FC.