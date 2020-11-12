Hong Kong Parliament Meets Without Democrats

Hong Kong (dpa) – The parliament of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region met without members of the democratic opposition.

The Democratic Party’s 19-seat alliance remained empty after the government withdrew four MPs the day before and the rest of the group announced their withdrawal in protest.

Pro-Chinese Hong Kong Premier Carrie Lam has assured that the Legislative Council – as the Hong Kong Parliament is officially called – will not become a “bogus parliament” in the future either. “Carrie Lam is devastating Hong Kong and causing the people to suffer,” read a banner put up by the opposition in parliament.

In protest against the expulsion of the four deputies Alvin Yeung, Kwok Ka-ki, Dennis Kwok and Kenneth Leung, members of the democratic camp announced their resignation on Wednesday. This leaves only two parliamentarians who do not belong to the pro-Beijing camp.

The basis for the removal of the seats was a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress in Beijing, which ruled that Hong Kong MPs can now be removed from their seats without a court order if they violate the new law to protect national security.

China passed the controversial law in June. It is directed against activities that Beijing regards as subversive, separatist or terrorist.

After criticism from Germany and other European countries, the US government also condemned the expulsion of opposition MPs. The leaders’ recent actions in Beijing leave no doubt that the Chinese Communist Party has shamelessly violated its international obligations, White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Wednesday.

The “one country, two systems” principle, according to which Hong Kong has been ruled since 1997, is just a fig leaf that hides the expansion of one-party dictatorship in Hong Kong. The US government will continue to use all of its powers to punish those responsible for “the extinction of Hong Kong freedom,” O’Brien said.

Since July 1, 1997, Hong Kong has been part of China again, but is governed by the “one country, two systems” principle. This agreement provides that Hong Kong people will enjoy a “high degree of autonomy” and many freedoms for 50 years until 2047. However, since the adoption of the security law, many have spoken only of a “country, of a system”.