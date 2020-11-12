🔎 Printer – definition and explanation

introduction

Canon inkjet printer.

The printers were developed after the appearance of the first computers to allow consultation and conservation on paper (paper (from Latin papyrus) is a material made from vegetable and animal cellulose fibers. It is …) results of computer programs. Indeed, at the time of the first computers, there were no screens and the methods of storing information were very rudimentary and very expensive.

Over time (time is a concept that was developed by humans to capture changes in the world), printers have developed tremendously in their printing and paper-drawing methods, but also in their print quality. , their size and cost.

Massive computerization (the word massively can be used as 🙂 by companies, “dematerialization” projects and the savings expected from “zero paper” have not eliminated printers and the use of paper as a medium for companies. ‘Information.

Prehistory of printers in the age of mechanography

Printers (printers were developed after the appearance of the first computers to be able to call up the results of … on paper and store them on paper) in 1970

In the world (the word world can denote 🙂 of the mechanics that preceded the computer, the printing function was provided by the printer contained in the tab. The first printers were introduced by Powers in 1914 and Hollerith in 1921 (Tabulator Type III). These were impact printers with type bars that initially only printed numbers. The introduction of wheel printers (the wheel is a circular mechanical organ or part that rotates around an axis running through its center.), Drum or chain printers (the word chain can have several meanings 🙂 will allow for the speed of printing to increase (we can distinguish 🙂 printing (150 lines / minute for the CMB AN7, a record that is valid from 1934 to 1951) and above all to print alphanumeric characters (only capital letters) from 1931 (T30 tab with alphanumeric printer ).

The correct synchronization between the printer and the paper feed was ensured from 1933 onwards by the “Caroll belts”, perforated belts on both sides of the print bundle that were driven by chain wheels.

It was only with the advent of computing in the early 1970s that printers became autonomous peripheral machines that were decoupled from the tabulator function.

Sales strategy

Currently, consumer printers are sold at a price that is close to or even less than the cost of cartridges. The profit margin is therefore made on the cartridges. To increase customer loyalty (or create a chain), all printers use different cartridges (no standard).

There are two ways to bypass this strategy and reduce your printing costs:

As in the pharmaceutical industry with generic drugs, compatible cartridges can be purchased at around 50% of the price of original cartridges. However, some printers are equipped with an electronic device that will block the printer if a non-original manufacturer cartridge is detected. Also, the generic cartridges are sometimes of poor quality and clog the nozzles on the printheads. For those who are patient and a little do-it-yourselfer, it is possible to refill some cartridges with ink for a saving of around 80% compared to the price of a manufacturer’s cartridge. One protection invented by manufacturers is to equip cartridges with electronic chips that measure the ink level in the cartridge. As soon as the chip detects that the cartridge is empty (vacuum is usually defined as the absence of material in a spatial area), the printer rejects the use of this cartridge, which can therefore no longer be filled manually.

In 2002 the European Parliament rejected these practices (In mathematics, the opposite of a number is the number which, when added to n, results in zero. In botany, the organs of a plant are supposed to be opposite if they …) are because they are anti-ecological. Extract:

Parliament has been emphatically designating (the word force can mean a mechanical power over things and, metaphorically, a willpower or even a “cardinal” moral virtue …) to encourage reuse and recycling (recycling is a method of treating Industrial waste and household waste that can be used to reintroduce the materials it is made of into the production cycle of a product. One of the examples that illustrate the following:.), Orientation (Literally, orientation denotes or materializes the direction of the East (sunrise at the equinox) and the cardinal points (north of …) which are obviously s’, contrary to the practice of most manufacturers that contain various electronic devices (“smart chips”) that prevent devices from being upgraded or recycled For example, ink cartridges for printers have been built into these devices so that it is impossible to use them e reload. To create a dam (A dam is a technical structure built over a watercourse designed to regulate the natural flow of water to allow the desired flow.) These practices are addressed in the text of The Directive contains a new article providing for that from the stage (a step (from the ancient Greek στ? διον stadium, from the verb? στημι istêmi, “standing upright and …) the production of equipment there is greater ease. Dismantling and recycling should be aimed for. Technical in particular Equipment that prevents the recovery of used equipment should be avoided.

A sector (A sector consists of a series of formalities, tasks that must be completed before a certain result is achieved: the administrative sector.) It is set up to recycle used printer cartridges. It is possible to collect used cartridges through associations or specialized companies …