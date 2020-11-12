Industries

Global Agricultural Drones Market 2020-2025 (Impact of Covid-19) | Sentera LLC, Trimble Navigation Ltd, DroneDeploy, PrecisionHawk, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Eagle UAV Services, etc.

The latest research report on the “Agricultural Drones Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Agricultural Drones market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Agricultural Drones market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Agricultural Drones Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Agricultural Drones market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

The report covers various aspects of the Agricultural Drones market segmented into product type, application and end-use. The report provides market numbers for the years 2018 and 2019 based on actual market findings also market estimates for forecasts for the period from 2020 to 2020 for each of the products types, applications and end-use segments.

Furthermore, the report includes a detailed competitive analysis among the market participants in the Agricultural Drones market. The report offers an in-depth comparative analysis of the competitors in the market based on their product offerings, market share and geographic presence. Some of the leading companies covered in the report include Sentera LLC, Trimble Navigation Ltd, DroneDeploy, PrecisionHawk, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Eagle UAV Services

***NOTE***

We are continuously monitoring the market developments and changes occurring as a direct or indirect impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thereby, we are in a position to provide information on the market values and trends for both pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 scenarios.

Target audiences for the report include:

  • Companies operating in the Agricultural Drones market
  • Stakeholders in the Agricultural Drones market
  • Investment and private equity firms
  • Government and regulatory authorities
  • Industry experts and Analysts
  • End users

Agricultural Drones Market Segmentation, By Product Type:
Fixed Wing, Rotary Blade, Hybrid

Agricultural Drones Market Segmentation, By Application:
Field Mapping, VRA, Crop Scouting, Livestock, Crop Spraying

Agricultural Drones Market Segmentation, By Geography:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World
    • Latin America
    • Middle East and Africa

 Key Focus Areas in the Report:

  1. Agricultural Drones Market Size and Forecast 2018 – 2028
  2. Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Agricultural Drones Market
  3. Major Developments in the Agricultural Drones Industry
  4. Market Dynamics Impacting the Agricultural Drones Industry
  5. Competitive Landscape of Agricultural Drones Industry
  6. The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Agricultural Drones Industry
  7. Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Agricultural Drones Market
  8. Agricultural Drones Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2018 – 2028
  9. Agricultural Drones Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2018 – 2028
  10. Agricultural Drones Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2018 – 2028
  11. Agricultural Drones Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2018 – 2028

