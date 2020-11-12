📰 3D to study tropical forests

More than half of the species on our planet live in the tropical forests. They represent an important carbon reserve that is threatened by global warming. Its decline would have profound consequences for the earth’s climate (earth is the third planet in the solar system in order of increasing distance from the sun and fourth in terms of size and mass …).

In an article published in the journal Remote Sensing of Environment on September 10, 2020, researchers from the Laboratory for Evolution and Biodiversity in Toulouse (EDB-CNRS / Université Toulouse III (Université Toulouse-III) (common name: Université Paul) Sabatier) is a French university in Toulouse, part of the PRES University of Toulouse. Paul Sabatier (IRD) and an international team have developed a method for reconstructing the three-dimensional structure of tropical forests. This method combines data (in information technology (IT) data is an elementary, often coded description of a thing, a business transaction, an event, etc.) and remote sensing (remote sensing, in the broadest sense, denotes the measurement or acquisition of information about an object or phenomenon using a non-contact measuring device …) and field inventories for the reconstruction of the canopy (The canopy is the upper level of the forest in direct contact with the free atmosphere. It is sometimes viewed as …), but also the undergrowth of the forest (A forest ) where a forest massif is a forest area, relatively dense, consisting of one or more trees and related species. A small afforestation area is called wood, wood …), with high resolution over several thousand hectares. This type of forest model makes it possible to take into account the structural variability of forests with old growth in many applications.

Example of a point cloud obtained with a laser (a laser is a device that emits light (electromagnetic radiation) that is amplified by stimulated emission. The …) in the air after flying over part of the tropical forest (Guyana) French). Altitude (Altitude is the vertical rise of a place or object from a base level. It is one of the geographical and biogeographical components that explains the distribution of life on earth.) D. ‘A point (graph) is even more important than its color (Color is the subjective perception that the eye has of one or more frequencies of light waves with a certain amplitude (n). (S).) Is hot. The structural information contained in this point cloud is combined with inventory data to calibrate a model, which is then applied to the whole (in set theory a set intuitively denotes a collection of objects (the elements of the.) ‘Together), “a multitude, which can be understood as a …) of the LiDAR coverage (laser remote sensing or LIDAR, abbreviation for the English expression “Light Detection and Ranging”, designates a technology by …). © Nicolas Labrière – EDB



Because of their complex structure, the study of tropical forests is a scientific challenge (a scientist is a person who is devoted to the study of a science or sciences and who devotes himself to the study of a field with rigor and scientific methods) enormous. Forest inventories are based on the inventory of trees that are present on parcels (their area (The area or area is a measure of an area. Metonymically, this measure is often referred to by the term “area” itself). (We speak, for example, of the “Surface of a …) is limited and typically covers a few tenths to a few tens of hectares), but offers no access to the three-dimensional structure of the forests. The air laser (LiDAR) enables the acquisition of large-scale data by flying over forests, which are therefore viewed from above However, bringing these approaches together remains difficult.

In this study, published in the journal Remote Sensing of Environment, scientists from the Laboratory of Evolution and Biodiversity in Toulouse (EDB-CNRS / University) (A university is a college whose aim is the production of knowledge (research) in the US use Toulouse III (Paul Sabatier / IRD) and an international team created a model that simulates every tree (a tree is a land plant that can develop) even in height, usually over seven meters. Trees acquire a …) customizable to create a virtual representation of the canopy and the diametrical structures of trees. The algorithm first uses a forest inventory and LiDAR aerial data to calibrate the model. Second (Time is a concept that was developed by humans to understand changes in the world.) The model called Canopy Constructor uses this calibration to reconstruct the forest over several thousand acres. Applications are presented in tropical forests in Guyana and Gabon.

View of a granite hill (Inselberg) emerging from the Nouragues Forest in Guyana

© Nicolas Labrière – EDB



This brand new method has many potential uses for the analysis of structure and dynamics (The word dynamics is often used to denote or qualify that which relates to motion. It can be used as 🙂 of forests. In particular, it allows the creation of very high resolution maps of carbon stocks (carbon is a chemical element of the crystal log family with the symbol C, atomic number 6 and atomic mass 12.0107.) Contained in biomass (In ecology, biomass is the total amount of matter (mass) of all living species that exist in a certain natural environment. In the area …) aerial and, along with dynamic vegetation models (vegetation is l The group of wild or cultivated plants (flora) that live on a given soil area or in an aquatic Environment (also known as “vegetation cover”) can study the response of tropical forests to climate change.

This work contributes to the understanding of the function and structure of tropical forests, in particular to the estimation of their aboveground biomass, which strongly influences the climate (The climate corresponds to the statistical distribution of the atmospheric conditions in a given region during a given period of time.It differs from meteorology who …) on earth.

