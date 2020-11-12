Industries
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market (2020) to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Granular, Precision Hawk, Spensa Technologies, Intel, Sky Squirrel Technologies, Cainthus, and more
The latest research report on the “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.
Leading companies reviewed in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market report are: Granular, Precision Hawk, Spensa Technologies, Intel, Sky Squirrel Technologies, Cainthus
The report covers various aspects of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market segmented into product type, application and end-use. The report provides market numbers for the years 2018 and 2019 based on actual market findings also market estimates for forecasts for the period from 2020 to 2020 for each of the products types, applications and end-use segments.
***NOTE***
We are continuously monitoring the market developments and changes occurring as a direct or indirect impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thereby, we are in a position to provide information on the market values and trends for both pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 scenarios.
Target audiences for the report include:
- Companies operating in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market
- Stakeholders in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market
- Investment and private equity firms
- Government and regulatory authorities
- Industry experts and Analysts
- End users
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Segmentation, By Product Type:
Machine Learning, Computer Vision
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Segmentation, By Application:
Agriculture Robots, Crop and Soil Monitoring, Predictive Analytics, Livestock Monitoring, Others
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Segmentation, By Geography:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Focus Areas in the Report:
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size and Forecast 2018 – 2028
- Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market
- Major Developments in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Industry
- Market Dynamics Impacting the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Industry
- Competitive Landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Industry
- The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Industry
- Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2018 – 2028
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2018 – 2028
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2018 – 2028
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2018 – 2028