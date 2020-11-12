much more efficient reverse osmosis

The treatment of seawater and especially its large-scale desalination is an important issue for our society. Reverse osmosis is one of the most widely used techniques for desalination of water. Some of the membranes in use today are made up of man-made water channels (water is a ubiquitous chemical compound on earth that is essential to all known living organisms.) Inserted in lipid layers. But their large-scale performance (the large-scale, also called the air ladder or car ladder, is a vehicle used by firefighters that carries a high-retractable ladder …) is unsatisfactory under the conditions. Pressure (Pressure is a basic physical term. It can be thought of as a force related to the surface to which it is applied.) True osmosis and salinity.

Artificial water channels in a polyamide membrane

© Mihail Barboiu, Institut (An institute is a permanent organization set up for a specific purpose. Usually it is a research organization. For example …) Europeans of Membrane (CNRS / ENSC Montpellier / University of Montpellier)



An international team coordinated by scientists from the European Institute for Membranes (CNRS / ENSC Montpellier / University of Montpellier) has developed (Graphie) a strategy (Strategy – from the Greek Stratos, which means “army” and age) (Graphie) means “lead” – is 🙂 Hybrid (In genetics, the hybrid is the crossing of two individuals of two kinds, subspecies (intraspecific crossing), …), which consists of the combination of a polyamide matrix and the channels artificial water in a single structure . Their membranes, which have the shape of a sponge structure (sponges form the (presumably paraphyletic) branch of sponges and are animals without a nervous system or tube …), have been tested under industrial conditions and surpass classic membranes: they enable a flow (the word flow (from the Latin Fluxus, river) generally denotes a series of elements (information / data, energy, matter, …) that develop in one direction …) 75% higher than those observed in current industrial membranes and make them possible a reduction of about 12% in energy (In common sense, energy refers to anything that makes it possible to perform a job, generate heat and light to create movement.) necessary for desalination (desalination of water (also called desalination or called desalination) is a process that makes it possible to obtain fresh water (drinkable or, due to the cost, less common …).

Her patented work will be published in Nature Nanotechnology on November 9, 2020.

Bibliography:

Biomimetic artificial water channel membranes for improved desalination.

Maria Di Vincenzo, Alberto Tiraferri, Valentina-Elena Musteata, Stefan Chisca, Rachid Sougrat, Li-Bo Huang, Suzana P. Nunes and Mihail Barboiu.

Nature Nanotechnology, November 9, 2020. DOI: 10.1038 / s41565-020-00796-x

