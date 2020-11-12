Ronaldo just eight goals off the world record

Berlin (AP) – Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is still chasing world records. With his goal in the 7-0 friendly victory over Andorra, the Portuguese footballer scored his 102nd international goal.

This means he is only eight years from the single record. So far, former Iranian striker Ali Daei, who has scored 109 goals for his national team, holds it.

Ronaldo crossed the 100-goal mark in Portugal’s Nations League victory over Sweden in September with two goals. He scored against Andorra in the 85th minute with a near header at 6-0, but had previously missed out on good chances.

The 35-year-old attacking player of Italian champion Juventus Turin, who only recently survived a corona infection, is already Europe’s top scorer by far. Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas has scored 84 goals for his home country and Spain. Hungarian Sandor Kocsis has scored 75 times. Behind them are German world champions Miroslav Klose with 71 goals and Gerd Müller with 68 goals.