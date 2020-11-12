Hugh Grant has been infected with Covid-19 – and admits to feeling panic

The actor already suspected that he and his wife had contracted the new coronavirus. But it was only recently that he was sure.

Hugh Grant admitted he was scared.

It was still February. Covid-19 was already spreading in Europe but it still did not have the impact it would have in the following weeks, with crowded hospitals and quarantine in several countries. It was at this point, however, that Hugh Grant started to experience symptoms.

The symptoms began to worsen, giving way to some panic. It was the actor himself who, with a bit of his British humor to the mix, recounted the experience in an interview with “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”. The interview, it should be noted, was at a distance, from a hotel in the UK, a country which is again in detention.

“It started out as a weird syndrome that I started to sweat in. It looked like a sweatshirt poncho, it was embarrassing to tell the truth, ”he said. “Suddenly my eyes looked three times the size and I started to feel like I had a huge guy sitting on my chest, a Harvey Weinstein or something. Then there was a day when I was walking down the street and I realized that I couldn’t smell anything and I started to panic, when he started talking about this as one of the symptoms.

The actor tried to smell the flowers, to no avail. He became more desperate and even tried to smell nastier things like garbage, but nothing. He was convinced he had contracted Covid-19 but it was only recently that he was sure. An antibody test he performed recently confirmed the presence of the virus. The actor’s wife was also infected but without the same severity of symptoms.

Hugh Grant is currently featured in “The Undoing”, a series which airs on HBO Portugal and where he stars alongside Nicole Kidman.