Light Therapy Market Forecast to 2027 with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis

Light therapy also known as bright light therapy or phototherapy, is a method used to treat medical conditions by exposure to artificial light. During light therapy, the patient sits or works near light therapy box. The box emits bright light that mimics natural outdoor light which affects brain chemicals that are associated with mood and sleep, relieving from the disease symptoms. Light therapy is used to treat types of depression, seasonal affective disorder (SAD), dementia, psoriasis, sleep disorders and other conditions.

Increase in prevalence of depression and mental disorder, rising application of light therapy for skin diseases and favorable reimbursement policies for such treatments drives light therapy market growth. Moreover, high adoption of light therapy devices like light boxes and handled devices is also expected to influence the market growth. However, side effects associated with the treatment is likely to restrain the global light therapy market over the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

2. Aura Daylight,

3. Sphere Gadget Technologies,

4. Northern Light Technology,

5. Beurer,

6. PhotoMedex, Inc.,

7. Nature Bright,

8. Verilux, Inc.,

9. Klarstein,

10. Zepter International

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Light Therapy Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The study wanted to focus on key manufacturers, competitive landscape, and SWOT analysis for the Light Therapy Market. Apart from looking into the geographical regions, the report concentrated on key trends and segments that are either driving or preventing the growth of the industry. Researchers have also focused on individual growth trends besides their contribution to the overall market.

An outline of the regional analysis:

Geographically, the report segments the Light Therapy market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America. Contribution of each region to the overall market share, along with their growth rate forecast are mentioned in the report. Total sales and revenue generated by each regional market are illustrated. Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Light Therapy market.

Light Therapy market recent innovations and major events.

A detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Light Therapy market-leading players. Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Light Therapy market for forthcoming years. In-depth understanding of Light Therapy market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets. Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Light Therapy market.

Additional highlights of the Light Therapy market report:

The product offerings, company profiles, production patterns, and market remunerations are discussed at length. Pricing model followed by every company, plus their gross margins and market share are given. Volume predictions for each product category as well as their revenue share are graphed in the report. Other essentials such as market share and growth rate of each product category over the forecast timeframe are included. Market share held by each application segment and their projected growth rate during the study period are evaluated. The report examines the competition trends, and also offers a complete analysis of the industry supply chain.

