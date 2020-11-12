Joachim Löw: “Importation is now an important issue”

Leipzig (AP) – Questions to national coach Joachim Löw after the national football team’s 1-0 international test match against the Czech Republic in Leipzig.

What is your conclusion after this test match?

Joachim Löw: The commitment and willingness of everyone to show up was very, very good. Several players had little or no international experience and did very well. After the 1-0 win we had two or three very good scoring chances. In the second half, the match was not as smooth. We made a few more mistakes.

How do you assess the performance and development of goalscorer Luca Waldschmidt?

Löw: He’s definitely taken another step forward. He started well for us, then he got hurt, then there was the long break. He scored a goal against Turkey, he scored a goal today. He quickly gained a foothold in Lisbon. It’s not that simple either. You can say with him that he is in great danger. He is a striker who moves very well. He has a very good left foot. You can combine it well. I think he has clearly taken a step forward with us.

Were you satisfied with the two newcomers Ridle Baku and Philipp Max?

Löw: Both played very intensely, connecting a lot of spaces with dynamic tracks. Philipp Max prepared the goal well. Ridle Baku is still a young player who has yet to go through other stages of development. But he put a lot of pressure in the first half. Both were very intense. With both of them you could feel that they entered the game with courage, very committed and with very good approaches.

Julian Brandt remains unhappy with many actions, why?

Löw: He really has a lot of potential. What you need to work on with him is consistency. Today, he was not always happy in all of his actions. But he was very committed, he was outside a lot. In the end, maybe he was a little unhappy at one time or another, so he still needs to improve. I expect that or I hope from him, because he has so much ability, he has to make sure he brings them to the pitch. We need to make sure that we stay tuned and he takes the next step.

Robin Koch and Florian Neuhaus made a very good impression. Was this to be expected?

Löw: With Robin Koch every action was solid, of course he corrected the mistakes and was well organized as a central player. Florian Neuhaus, we have all seen that he has a high level of game intelligence, very good technology, he always finds good solutions. He really played a good game. He plays very calmly. I was impressed with the performance.

Many games do not stay until EM. Is it time to bring a team to the tournament?

Löw: I hope so. It also always depends on whether or not there are injuries. We now have two more games, then three more in March, then the nomination and preparation for the ME. Of course, this is to import. Against Ukraine and Spain we try not to make so many changes. Importation is now an important issue.

How important to you is the group victory at the Nations Leauge?

Löw: It is clear that the competitions have some importance. When it comes to points, you obviously want to win. The chances are still there. It’s a crucial game against Ukraine. If we win, we are in a good position.

There has been a lot of criticism recently, and the lead has been lost. What is the value of victory?

Löw: Every game you win is good and useful and makes you feel great, but how you do it is also decisive. I know there has been a lot of discussion. Last year we won seven games and lost only one, this year we won two games and a few draws. If I look at it from the side, we have lost 16 games. We also feel that the atmosphere is different. Of course, you’re not happy if you get the EQ at the last minute. This is why we have managed to keep pace with today. Everyone took a deep breath.