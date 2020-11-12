Voice Analytics Market to Witness the Highest Growth Globally In Coming Years

The large scale Global Voice Analytics Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Voice Analytics Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in Global market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Voice Analytics Market report.

Global Voice Analytics Market Analysis:

Global voice analytics market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2265.07 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the awareness amongst consumers regarding the importance of real-time analysis of speech and voice subjects along with various innovations of technologies.

Details Key Players of Voice Analytics Market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global voice analytics market are Verint; NICE Systems Ltd.; Avaya Inc.; ThoughtSpot Inc.; Uniphore; Calabrio, Inc.; Talkdesk, Inc; RankMiner; VoiceBase, Inc.; Beyond Verbal; VoiceSense Ltd.; SESTEK; XDROID; Invoca; audEERING; Micro Focus; Genesys; Voci Technologies, Inc.; Clarabridge; ZOOM International; CallMiner among others.

Major Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Increasing demands of organizations for collection of information and insights from the interactions with customers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Lack of information amongst various end-users regarding the availability of this technology is expected to restrict the market growth

In February 2019, VoiceSense Ltd. announced the upgradation of their predictive analytics solutions, making it available for call centers. This analytics service creates an individual profile for each individual customer based on their own interactions between call center operators and customers. This profile is subsequently analysed on the basis of around two hundred different parameters allowing for greater insights into the customer and call center relationship helping streamline businesses

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

