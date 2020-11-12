At 1.2% CAGR, Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Size to Cross $ 24050 million by 2026

The Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market research report is latest addition Report, that elucidates relevant market and competitive insights as well as regional and consumer information. In a nutshell, the research study covers every pivotal aspect of this business sphere that influences the existing trends, profitability position, market share, market size, regional valuation, and business expansion plans of key players in the Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market.

The global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market is valued at 22100 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 24050 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2026.

The major players in the market include Kraton Polymers, DowDuPont, BASF SE, Dynasol, LG Chem, PolyOne, Asahi Chemical, Versalis, Mitsubishi, Sibur, Chevron Phillips, Kumho Petrochemical, ExxonMobil, JSR, Kuraray, Arkema SA, Sinopec, Lee Chang Yung, TSRC, CNPC, ChiMei, etc.

The TPE industry has low concentration. Manufacturers are distributed around the world. Kraton Polymers is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 8.96% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 28.10% share of the market in 2015.

Thermoplastic Elastomers are the class of polymers which consist of thermoplastics and elastomeric properties. Thermoplastic elastomers consist of several properties such as high flexibility, slip resistance, electric absorption, ergonomic comfort and soft texture.

Automobile accounted for the largest market with about 42.94% of the global consumption for TPE in 2015. With over 28.94% share of in the TPE market, Footwear was the second largest.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the marketâ€™s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expertâ€™s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Styrene-based TPE (SBCs)

Thermoplastic Polyolefins

Thermoplastic Polyurethanes

Polyether Ester TPE(TPEE)

Others

Segment by Application

Footwear

Automobile

Building & Construction

Other

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Table of Contents

1 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production Capacity by Region

4 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Consumption by Regions

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Analysis by Application

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Business

8 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

