High Altitude Platforms Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) – Size, Share, Trends and Profitable Segments Breakdown and Detailed Analysis of Current and Future Industry Figures till 2027

Global High Altitude Platforms Market Analysis:

Global high altitude platforms market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6.87 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of terrorism globally and a rise in the levels of illegal trafficking.

Details Key Players of High Altitude Platforms Market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global high altitude platforms market are Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.; TCOM, L.P.; ILC Dover; Lindstrand Technologies Limited; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Raytheon Company; Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.; Northrop Grumman Corporation; AeroVironment, Inc.; Thales Group; Airbus S.A.S. and Aeros.

Major Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Rise in the expenditure incurred by governments of various authorities for the procurement of technologically advanced defense services; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Lack of skilled workforce and professionals required for production and maintenance of these systems is expected to restrain the market growth

In September 2018, Airbus S.A.S. announced that they had been successful in completing the testing of their stratospheric 4G/5G defence applications with the help of high-altitude balloon demonstration. The technology termed as “Airbus LTE AirNode”, this technology is a significant part of Airbus’ “Network for the Sky” (NFTS) project. This communication network system will be able to provide extremely secure network for communications between airborne, ground and marine operations for weeks or even months.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

