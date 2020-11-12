Financial Analytics Market Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market via in-Depth Qualitative Insights

The large scale Global Financial Analytics Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Financial Analytics Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in Global market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Financial Analytics Market report.

The idea of this Financial Analytics Market research report is high level analysis of major market segments and recognition of opportunities in ICT industry, Experienced and innovative industry experts estimate strategic options, figure out winning action plans and help out businesses make critical bottom-line decisions, Precious market insights with the new skills, latest tools and innovative programs can be achieved via this Financial Analytics Market report which helps them accomplish business goals.

Global Financial Analytics Market Analysis:

Global Financial Analytics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.76 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 15.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.09% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased levels of transformations for AI which has resulted in higher demand for analytical systems from various end-users.

Details Key Players of Financial Analytics Market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the financial analytics market are Oracle; IBM Corporation; Google; Domo, Inc.; Fair Isaac Corporation; Birst, Inc.; SAP SE; TIBCO Software Inc.; SAS Institute Inc.; GoodData Corporation; Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.; Teradata; ALTERYX, INC.; QlikTech International AB; Information Builders; Hitachi Vantara Corporation; MicroStrategy Incorporated; Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited; Rosslyn Analytics; Microsoft; HARMAN International and TABLEAU SOFTWARE.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Financial Analytics Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Financial Analytics Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Financial Analytics Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Financial Analytics Market Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Financial Analytics Market Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Financial Analytics Market Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Financial Analytics Market Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Financial Analytics Market by Countries

Continued….

Major Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Increased demand for data-evident and predictive analytics systems in the financial industries which is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Concerns regarding privacy of data and cyberattacks with these systems is one of the major factors restraining the market growth

In February 2019, Oracle announced that they had collaborated with Blue Prism to develop a new integration system which will reportedly help in automation of agreement with various compliances, provide solutions and report any financial crimes. This system will significantly expand the capabilities of detection and investigation of any suspicious activities in any financial organizations.

Research strategies and tools used of Financial Analytics Market:

This Financial Analytics Market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Financial Analytics Market is the finest market research report which is the result of proficient team and their potential capabilities.

A strong research methodology consists of data models that include Market Overview and Guide, Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

The identity of respondents is kept secret and no promotional approach is made to them while analyzing the market data included in this Financial Analytics Market report. The quality and transparency maintained in this Financial Analytics Market report makes DBMR team gain the trust and reliance of the member companies and customers.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

Report synopsis

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.

Industry Chain Suppliers of Financial Analytics Market with Contact Information

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

In-depth market segmentation

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period, assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

