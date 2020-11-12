Hamilton is already world champion in Istanbul |

Istanbul (AP) – Lewis Hamilton can become Formula 1 world champion for the seventh time this weekend in the race in Turkey.

For this, the Briton should be at least 78 points ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas at the end of the fourth round of the season. After his last victory at Imola, Hamilton is 85 points ahead of the Finn. In the event of a tie, the number of wins decides. Here, Bottas can no longer catch up with Hamilton.

Hamilton is already world champion in Istanbul:

– if he finishes at least second and Bottas does not win with the fastest lap of the race

– if he finishes at least fourth and Bottas finishes at the most second

– if he finishes fifth and Bottas is at most third

– if he finishes sixth and Bottas does not complete the fastest lap in third

– if he finishes seventh and Bottas fourth

– if he is eighth and Bottas is not more than fifth

– if he finishes at least tenth and Bottas does not have the best lap of the race in sixth

– if Bottas is at most seventh