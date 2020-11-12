Zoff with Hungary: EU threatens another ordeal

Brussels (dpa) – In the EU, the dispute over an instrument to punish rule of law violations is escalating.

According to information from the German press agency, Hungary announced on Wednesday evening at a meeting of the permanent representatives of the member states that it would not be able to accept the financial package for the next seven years which has just been ‘be agreed with the European Parliament. The reason is that the additional conditionality regulation planned to protect the EU budget violates agreements reached by heads of state and government in July.

If Hungary follows up on these announcements, the planned EU corona aid of up to 750 billion euros could not be launched as planned. This in turn could have serious economic consequences for countries like Italy.

The conditionality regulation criticized by Hungary aims to allow a massive reduction in EU funds if the rule of law of a member state is endangered and the misuse of EU funds is threatened or already takes place. More precisely, this could be the case, for example, if the lack of independence of the courts of a recipient country allows the misuse of EU funds or even clearly encourages them.

The governments of Hungary and Poland in particular have recently been repeatedly accused of extending their influence over the judiciary. All attempts to persuade them to change course by political means have so far failed. Criticism is categorically rejected from Warsaw and Budapest.

At the outset, it was not clear whether Poland would also refuse to approve the finance package because of the planned instrument. According to dpa information, the country’s permanent representative did not let it be known until Wednesday evening that a review was still underway.

Since unanimous resolutions are needed for the essential elements of the financial package, a Hungarian veto would suffice to halt implementation. On the other hand, only a qualified majority is required to adopt the cross-compliance regulation. This has already been achieved when 15 EU states agree, which together represent at least 65% of the total Union population.

How the conflict with Hungary might be resolved is currently unclear. It is conceivable that heads of state and government would have to deal with the issue at a summit. It is virtually impossible for the conditionality mechanism to be abandoned after all. In this case, EU countries such as the Netherlands or the European Parliament are likely to block the financial package in protest.