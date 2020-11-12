First Important People in the White House

Washington (AP) – Despite resistance from outgoing President Donald Trump, US President-elect Joe Biden is pressuring the composition of his government team.

Biden’s longtime confidant Ronald Klain will become White House chief of staff and therefore one of his most important political advisers, as Biden’s transition team announced on Wednesday evening (local time) . In the evening, Biden also spoke with the heads of state and government of Japan, Australia and South Korea, who congratulated him on his electoral victory.

The Democrat was declared the winner of the presidential election on Saturday based on inquiries and US media forecasts. Trump has so far refused to admit defeat. He portrays himself as a victim of systematic electoral fraud, without producing strong evidence, and is suing in several US states – although his Republicans have achieved significant success at the Senate and House of Representatives level.

Biden and Klain worked together in the White House when Biden was vice president under Barack Obama: Klain, now 59, was Biden’s chief of staff between 2009 and 2011. He also worked for the Democrat when ‘he served in the US Senate and when Biden ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1988 and 2008.

“Ron has been invaluable to me over the many years we’ve worked together,” Biden said. “His deep and diverse experience and ability to work with people from all political walks of life is exactly what I need from a White House Chief of Staff as we face this moment of crisis and bring together the country. Unlike ministers, for example, the chief of staff does not have to be confirmed by the Senate.

Obama made Klain the coordinator for the US government’s response to the Ebola outbreak in 2014. During the corona pandemic, Klain stood out as a critic of Trump’s crisis management. A video in which he explains what a Biden government would have done differently in the pandemic and wants to do in the future has garnered a lot of attention. Biden has vowed to make tackling the coronavirus pandemic a priority.

The staff were greeted positively in the ranks of the Democrats. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, considered the leading figure of the Democrats’ left wing, wrote on Twitter: “Good news and a promising election.” Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote that Klain had the confidence of the whole party. He understood the scale of the pandemic and the economic crisis and had the experience to guide the future government through these crises.

The chief of staff occupies the most important and unelected position in the US government. He is part of the Cabinet but, unlike a Minister, does not have to be confirmed by the Senate. The chief of staff supports the president in his daily work: he controls who has access to the president, manages his appointment calendar and regulates the flow of information. Negotiations with Congress are also part of its remit. Trump has changed his chief of staff several times – Mark Meadows is the fourth in the office.

Left-wing Senator Bernie Sanders has positioned himself for the Department of Labor. “If I had a department that would allow me to defend working class families and fight back, would I? Yes I would, ”Sanders said Wednesday (local time) on CNN when asked if he would take the job of labor minister if there was an offer. The 79-year-old had presented himself as Biden for the Democratic presidential candidacy.

Meanwhile, there is still no sign that Trump would admit defeat. In several tweets on Wednesday, he made it clear that he continues to see himself as the rightful winner of the election. For example, Trump claimed that election observers were not allowed to serve in Pennsylvania and Michigan and that resulted in hundreds of thousands of votes being counted that should not have been. There is no evidence for Trump’s claims. Twitter provided the post with a disclaimer.

Newly elected presidents use the two and a half months between election and nomination to build their government team. It’s not just cabinet, secretaries of state and heads of authorities, but also the filling of thousands of positions in the White House, in government departments and in government. About 1,200 personal data must be approved by the Senate. The Trump administration has refused to provide Biden with the legally required assistance to prepare for his presidency.

U.S. media has reported that Biden’s transition team believes legal action is a way to break the blockade. There are other options as well, he said without giving further details. Biden was stressed on Tuesday: Nothing is currently slowing down his team, he said. At the moment, he also sees no need for legal action.

Even more than a week after the election, there is still a movement in the vote count, which is not yet over. According to preliminary results (at 3:30 a.m. CET), Biden was elected by more than 77.4 million Americans, garnering about 5.2 million more votes than the current Trump.

Due to the extremely close race in Georgia, the state once again hand-counted all the votes cast in the election. The Secretary of State in charge, Brad Raffensperger, said he expected the recount to confirm the current result. Biden is ahead of Trump there, but the result in Georgia alone is not decisive for his electoral victory.

Certified final election results for all states are not expected to be available until December 8, just under a week before the electorate votes for the next president. The result of the vote will be announced to Congress on January 6 – only then will there be absolute legal certainty.