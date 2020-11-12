Victory against Czech Republic: Löw praises his trainees and takes a deep breath

Leipzig (dpa) – Joachim Löw reported after the test match victory of his trainee team thrown together in a relaxed atmosphere in the cabin.

“We took a deep breath.” The national coach, like his many inexperienced DFB players, was delighted that after Luca Waldschmidt’s early goal on Wednesday night in the empty Leipzig arena, he was finally able to take a lead over time and play. to zero for the first time this year. “Every game you win gives you a good impression,” said Löw, who was very impressed with his team’s performance: “I would like to congratulate every player.”

The national coach also noted that the mood in the corona crisis around the German national soccer team has turned negative after several lost wins and several conceded goals. “We have already delivered the results,” said the 60-year-old. In fact, only one of the 18 international matches has been lost in the past two years – in 2: 4 against Holland in early September 2019 in qualifying for the European Championship.

The longtime national coach has always loved to experience test matches. And in view of three international matches in seven days, many newcomers have been allowed to appear against the Czechs, including debutants Philipp Max (27) and Ridle Baku (22). “The two were on the road intensely,” praised Löw. Max opened the door to Waldschmidt and then got excited: “It’s a very special day for me.”

Löw was very impressed with the determined Gladbacher Florian Neuhaus (23) in midfield and Robin Koch (24), who was able to convince as a central defender. Both came highly recommended for a spot on the EM team. “The important thing was the victory,” said Neuhaus, who shot brilliantly on the crossbar. He looked straight ahead: “On Saturday we want to win against Ukraine – very clearly!”

The Nations League focused on the national coach on Thursday night. Then it will again depend on those established around captain Manuel Neuer, Serge Gnabry and Timo Werner. Another victory over Ukraine in Leipzig would mean a final for the group victory and participation in the Final Four tournament against Spain next Tuesday in Seville. “The odds are there,” Loew noted. He finished the test phase with the Czech Republic game, and the import for the 2021 European Championship will start immediately.

This is why defense chief Niklas Süle will join the squad after the premature end of his corona quarantine for the two-point matches. Löw agreed to this in talks with Bayern coach Hansi Flick and Süle, 25. “Niklas had no symptoms. I decided he would join us, ”Loew said.

Süle had tested positive for the corona virus last week. All subsequent tests gave negative results. In consultation with the responsible health service, he was allowed to end the quarantine prematurely. Gladbach’s Jonas Hofmann, who suffered a thigh muscle injury against the Czechs, will be out for the last two international matches of the year.