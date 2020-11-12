Some schools no longer operate regularly

Berlin (dpa) – According to media reports, around 3,000 schools in Germany no longer teach in regular operations due to Corona. This is what the newspapers of the Funke media group report, citing figures from 14 federal states.

These are schools that no longer offer full face-to-face instruction. By way of comparison: in Germany there are around 40,000 schools with a total of 11 million pupils and around 800,000 teachers.

In North Rhine-Westphalia alone, according to that country’s Ministry of Education, students in 552 schools are in quarantine by order of health authorities and are receiving digital education. In Bavaria, there is no longer regular classroom education in 255 schools, in Baden-Württemberg in 273 schools.

Hessian Education Minister Alexander Lorz (CDU) told the ZDF “heute newspaper” on Wednesday evening that in his state 95% of pupils continued to attend school regularly. “It is a great achievement under the conditions we are currently facing in this pandemic.” Distance education cannot fully compensate for face-to-face education. There must be a balance between infection protection on the one hand and the educational mandate on the other.

However, education and science union president Marlis Tepe does not go far enough with corona protection measures in schools. She told the Germany Editorial Network (RND / Thursday): “The way things are taught right now, the risks to the health of students and teachers are too high.” Classes should be divided. “One group would then be at school and one at home.” For students, it is better to divide classes on time and thus keep class intervals rather than risk more and more classes being completely quarantined.

Education Association president Udo Beckmann told RND that health authority regulations are very different. “If the whole class is quarantined in one neighborhood, in the other it’s just the direct neighbors – if at all, because it was broadcast.” This is incomprehensible and leads to resentment and uncertainty. Clear and transparent rules are needed to determine when people should be quarantined.

Information from the Association of German Teachers caused a sensation on Wednesday that more than 300,000 students and up to 30,000 teachers are currently in quarantine. Tepe said there was no reliable information. “The number 300,000 is taken from nothing.” Beckmann also said: “We don’t know how many teachers and students are in quarantine.”

Veronika Grimm, member of the Federal Government’s Advisory Council on Economic Development, warned against school closures. “This would have a significant impact on the future prospects of young people,” the economist told RND. And she added, “When schools and daycares are closed, many employees are only available to a limited extent for businesses. This is a significant effect in terms of economic development.

Federal Minister of Education Anja Karliczek (CDU) has spoken out in favor of widening the mask requirement in primary school education. The president of the professional association of pediatricians, Thomas Fischbach, told the “Welt” (Thursday) that there is basically no health risk associated with a mouth and nose cover for healthy children as soon as possible. the age of two. “The complaints we hear about are subjective discomfort – which we also experience in adulthood. But they are neither dangerous nor even fatal. “Nonetheless, only children from the age of six should wear masks if epidemiologically necessary. But he recommended giving students breaks from the mask.