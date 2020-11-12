IOC boss Bach: The first wave of vaccinations is not for the Olympians

Lausanne (dpa) – The IOC does not want to obtain preferential treatment for Olympic participants in the allocation of a corona vaccine before the summer games in Tokyo.

“The first wave of vaccinations is aimed at people who need it, at high risk groups – and we are very supportive of that,” said Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee. Tokyo Games organizers previously responded with relief to news of a promising vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer.

The Olympic Games in Japan had been postponed for a year until the summer of 2021 due to the corona pandemic. More recently, planners had repeatedly warned that a vaccine was not a “panacea” for the Olympics. A working group is currently developing a set of measurements for games under corona conditions.

After an IOC executive meeting, Bach announced that the IOC was in talks with manufacturers and medical experts about the chances of getting a vaccine. But first, it should go to “nurses, doctors and all those who support our societies,” said the 66-year-old woman. “In this context, we will have further discussions with all the experts,” Bach added.

The IOC President will travel to Tokyo on Sunday for a four-day visit. This is his first trip to the host city since the decision to move the Olympics to March. Bach ruled out a cancellation of the games. On the contrary, he is “increasingly convinced” that an “appropriate number of spectators” can be allowed in the arenas.