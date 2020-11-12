Boris Johnson’s communications director resigns

If you believe the media reports, a power struggle is raging at the seat of British government in Downing Street. There is even speculation about possible resignations of Johnson adviser Dominic Cummings and Brexit negotiator David Frost.

London (AP) – Following the resignation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s head of communications, a heated dispute has erupted within the UK government, according to media reports. There is speculation about a power struggle between different groups within the leadership.

Communications chief Lee Cain announced Wednesday evening without giving any reason he would be stepping down at the end of the year. Cain is a close confidant of Johnson’s consultant Dominic Cummings. Both are companions of the Conservative politician in the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign, in which the British narrowly voted to leave the EU. Cummings is now seen as an extractor at the Downing Street seat of government, but is controversial. According to TimesRadio reporter Tom Newton Dunn, he would be “very unhappy” with Cain’s departure and sometimes considered resigning himself.

The Times recently reported that Cain should be promoted to chief of staff. But this would have aroused the discontent of ministers, advisers and deputies. BBC reporter Laura Kuenssberg tweeted resistance from Johnson’s fiancée Carrie Symonds, citing unnamed insider sources. Even a resignation of Brexit negotiator David Frost, who is part of Camp Cain, cannot be ruled out, according to the BBC reporter.

Former journalist Cain first rose to public prominence during the 2010 election campaign, according to the Guardian: for the left-wing Daily Mirror tabloid, he dressed up as a chicken followed politicians conservatives during election campaigns and made fun of them. He then moved on to the “Vote Leave” Brexit campaign.

“It has been a privilege to have worked as a consultant to Mr Johnson for the past three years and to be part of the team that has helped him win the Tory leadership and secure the overwhelming Tory majority in three decades, ”Cain said Wednesday. Furthermore, it was an honor for him to be offered the post of Chief of Staff. Johnson thanked Cain for his services and called him “a true ally and friend.”

According to the broadcaster, current chief government spokesperson James Slack will follow Cain in the role of chief communications officer.