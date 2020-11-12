Hydroponics Market to Witness Sales Slump in Near Term Due to COVID-19; Long-term Outlook Remains Positive

A new report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) lends a holistic view of the global hydroponics market. The detailed study includes a precise forecast and analysis of the global hydroponics market. The report offers key insights culled from the historical data for 2013-2016 and forecast for the period 2017-2025. The market estimation for hydroponics has been done in revenue (US$ Mn). The study provides restraints and drivers influencing the consumption pattern of hydroponics vegetables across the world, which affects the growth of the hydroponics market. The market study evaluates existing challenges faced by the end-users and opportunities available for the hydroponics market manufacturers.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8993

Scope of the Global Hydroponics Market

The statistics and numbers required for forecasting the market have been obtained from the Food & Agricultural Organization (FAO) website and similar other primary and secondary sources. The average pricing of the hydroponics vegetables and the revenue of the overall market has been derived through the regional pricing trends.

The size and prediction for each of the global hydroponics market segment are included in the study on the basis of global and regional markets. Numerous regional hydroponics vegetable manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers have been consulted in order to obtain the prices used for the analysis.

While preparing the report, the significant end-users have been considered and their potential application is estimated based on the feedback and information derived from the primary and secondary sources. The secondary sources such as FAO, Factiva, and Hoover’s have been consulted to extract the information for the preparation of this report, apart from the financial report, investor relations, annual publications, and annual reports of the company.

The demand patterns for each of the countries has been studied and incorporated in the study of hydroponics market. The information about the market share of the companies has been derived from revenues reported by the manufacturers.

Segmentation of the Global Hydroponics Market

The attractiveness of the hydroponics market has been estimated based on the type of vegetable, distribution channel, origin, farming, and region. Depending on the vegetable type, the hydroponics market has been divided into lettuce, cucumber, peppers, spinach, tomatoes, among others. On the basis of the distribution channel type, the global hydroponics market is fragmented into modern trade, grocery stores, whole food & specialty stores, unorganized small stores, bulk suppliers & distributors.

Based on the farming type, the hydroponics market can be classified into indoors and outdoors. Depending on the origin, the hydroponics market can be classified into natural and organic and conventional. On the basis of the region, the global hydroponics market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Each of these regions have been analysed on the basis of the market attractiveness.

A Look at the Competitive Landscape of the Global Hydroponics Market

The report makes key observation on the competition prevailing in the hydroponics market with the help of value chain analysis. With a view to providing an insightful view of the market, the report includes an analysis of the leading players prevailing in the landscape of the global hydroponics market, along with their business strategies and key developments. A dashboard has been incorporated in this report with a list of hydroponics market manufacturers that analysis the competition on the basis of the parameters such as product portfolio, total revenue, innovation scale, and operating margin.

The key players in the hydroponics market comprise of AMCO Produce Inc., Village Farms International, Inc., Soave Enterprises LLC, Eden Farms, Thanet Earth Ltd., Bright Farms Inc., Hollandia Produce, L.P., Emirates Hydroponics Farms, Millennium Pacific Greenhouses Ltd., Tru Count, Monsanto, Bestway Inc., Syngenta, and John Deere and Company, among others.

For Complete TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8993

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com