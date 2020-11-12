Special session on “lateral thinking” -demo should provide clarification

Massive violations of corona requirements at a large demonstration in Leipzig have left the Saxon justice and police in need of an explanation. Not only is the opposition in the state parliament asking for clarification.

Dresden (dpa) – The Saxon police directorate is questioned today about the controversial ‘lateral thinking’ protest in Leipzig last Saturday. To this end, the Home Affairs Committee and the Legal Committee of the Parliament have invited themselves to an extraordinary session.

The rally of more than 20,000 opponents of Corona measures in Germany had spiraled out of control. Most of the participants did not wear a protective mask and did not respect the distance rules. In addition, they forced a march through the city center – all in stark contrast to the Saxon Crown Protection Ordinance.

The demonstration on Augustusplatz in the heart of Leipzig was approved at this stage as a second step. The Leipzig Administrative Court had previously approved the move to a location outside the center, requested by the city. But the judges of the Higher Administrative Court of Bautzen (OVG) decided otherwise the day before the rally, for which a national mobilization was taking place. In doing so, they received strong criticism not only from the city of Leipzig. OVG President Erich Künzler rejected the assumption that the decision to “lateral thinking” was ideologically motivated. In principle, however, he also showed an understanding of criticism.

The police had to justify their inability to enforce the law. Even the partners of the CDU coalition, the Greens and the SPD, have kept their distance. Interior Minister Roland Wöller (CDU) has faced calls for resignation. He defended – like state police chief Horst Kretzschmar – the reluctance of the police and justified it by proportionality.

But participants in the “lateral thinking” demo, who are demonstrating against Corona measures in Germany, have also been caught in the crossfire. “Impitability is not a right to liberty”, clarified Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier: “Where tens of thousands of people ignore the conditions, laugh at the rules and pay no attention at their distance nor do they wear masks, borders are crossed.

Saxony had tightened the rules for meetings after the chaos in Leipzig. The number of participants will be limited to 1000 in the future and will only be higher in exceptional cases. A corresponding adjustment to the anti-corona protection ordinance is expected to take place this week. Opposition in the state parliament was immediately rejected. The left accused the government of “pure actionism”. The AfD is considering legal action against the restriction.