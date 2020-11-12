Tax revenue: experts present forecasts

Berlin (dpa) – Due to the Corona crisis, tax estimators are presenting for the third time this year a forecast of federal, state and municipal tax revenues.

Unlike September, they now also want to consider the possible consequences of the partial lockdown in November. Fluctuations up or down from previous assumptions could impact on-going federal budget deliberations for the coming year. There are signs that Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) may have a little more money to distribute than previously thought.

The federal government’s economic forecasts are one indication. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier recently raised his expectations slightly for the current year – so less is not as important as expected. The CDU politician then expects a recovery in 2021 – provided the virus can be prevented from spreading further.

So far, Scholz plans to take out new loans worth around € 96 billion in 2021 to cushion the effects of the crisis on jobs, for example. To this end, the debt brake provided for in the Basic Law should again be suspended. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) stressed the importance of this settlement on Wednesday. The debt brake must remain the guideline for the years to come, she stressed.

The Federation of German Trade Unions (DGB) warned of spending cuts and called for additional government investment. “Anyone who sings the old song about ‘belt buckles’ is careless,” said Stefan Körzell, member of the board of the German news agency. A fall in tax revenue should not lead to a reduction in spending in the medium term either. “The federal government must continue to support the economy with additional spending.

From the point of view of the DGB, the debt brake must also be suspended in 2022 – Scholz then effectively wants to comply with it. At the same time, a fair tax system is needed to ease the burden on the poor and make the rich more accountable. This included an effective wealth tax and inheritance tax, Körzell said. “Anyone who wants to distribute the costs of the crisis equitably – and this is what counts for strengthening social cohesion – must start with the tax issue,” he stressed.

Scholz told the Germany Editorial Network (RND / Thursday) that the Federal Republic has the financial strength to do whatever is necessary this year and next to keep the corona pandemic under control and cushion the economic consequences. “If necessary, we can add more.” On debt, he said: “With good growth we have every chance of getting into debt for the foreseeable future where we were before the pandemic.” Debt is increasing significantly, but “not immeasurably”.