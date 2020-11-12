Rummenigge on DFB: “The national team must be at the center”

Munich (dpa) – During the turmoil within the German Football Association, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge ensured the support of the top clubs in the national team.

“We call on the association to quickly implement its structural reform and the professionalization process initiated by President Fritz Keller. The aim must be to bring the DFB back to calm waters – and to be able to focus more on the football being played, in particular on the national team, ”German league director general Bayern Munich told the news agency German.

“The league has a great interest in the national team being successful and making a good impression. The national team must be at the center. We are ready, wherever we ask, to make our contribution, ”assured Rummenigge ahead of the DFB’s 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic on Wednesday evening.

The Bundesliga is ready to “support the DFB with the national team without ifs and buts. Due to the coronavirus, the international breaks now include three games each, we accepted it because these times are difficult for everyone, ”Rummenigge said. “Besides, also for amateurs, who should not be forgotten in the whole discussion. We have to help German football get through these difficult times together.