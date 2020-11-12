Honor GS Pro with 56% off AliExpress for a limited time

Huawei announced in September its new Honor sub-brand smartwatch, the GS Pro model, featuring a rugged military-certified body and promising nearly a month of battery life. The novelty is already available on AliExpress and is currently coming out with a big discount of 56%.

It is worth remembering that this promotional price is only valid between November 11 and 13. The store has prepared a page with various Huawei and Honor products at attractive discounts. And if you were interested in purchasing the Honor GS Pro, there is still the COMPRA12 coupon that gives you a $ 5 discount off the final price.

The GS Pro promises high strength with a MIL-STD-810G certified body. Huawei’s new smartwatch can survive extreme temperatures of up to 70 degrees Celsius or minus 40 degrees below zero. It continues to perform well in adverse situations such as dense sea fog, heavy rain or high humidity locations.

It is aimed at those who enjoy outdoor activities like hiking or swimming, but over 100 different modes are supported. Everything can be accompanied by the 1.39 inch round screen with AMOLED technology and a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels.





At the bottom, we find the Huawei TruSeen 3.5 heart rate sensor, in addition to the Sp02 sensor to measure the level of oxygen in the blood. There is a built-in GPS with Route Back function, which records the route to inform the way back without having to keep it connected to your cell phone.

It allows you to manage missed calls, control your music player, have remote mode for your cell phone camera, stress level control mode and even monitor your sleep routine. .

The Honor GS Pro is a thick and heavy watch thanks to its generous 790 mAh battery, to which Huawei promises an average battery life of 25 days.

The Honor GS Pro smartwatch sells for around R $ 2,000, but on AliExpress you can import it for just R $ 1,200. And from 12 noon on the 11th until 12 noon on November 13 (48h), you will always benefit from a larger reduction reaching 56% of the total value, which will make your price even more attractive with the use of the COMPRA12 coupon. for less than R $ 1 thousand. Are you going to miss this one?

