France, world champion, lose to Finland

Berlin (AP) – Two-time soccer world champions France received a surprising home loss to Finland at the Stade de France.

The team of national coach Didier Deschamps lost 2-0 (2-0) to the courageous North Europeans on Wednesday night. International debutants Marcus Forss (28th minute) and Onni Valakari (31st) made the Finns’ victory perfect in four minutes. The Tricolor Team, which rushed to the end, but did not start with the best line-up, did not manage to score.

Ukraine lost its last test before the Nations League duel against Germany. Hertha Krzystof Piatek striker (40th) and substitute Jakub Moder (63rd) perfect Poland’s 2-0 (1-0) home victory against Ukraine. Former Dortmund professional Andrej Jarmolenko failed in Chorzow with a penalty (12th).

The Spanish footballers managed a draw in the Netherlands six days before the important home game against the DFB team. Donny van de Beek (47th) scored 1-1 (1-0) in Amsterdam for the Bondscoach Frank de Boer team and thus equalized the guests’ lead by Sergio Canales (18th). At the end of the year, national coach Joachim Löw will play in the Nations League against Ukraine this Saturday in Leipzig and against Spain three days later in Seville.

Danish footballers had already won the prestigious Scandinavian duel with Sweden 2-0 (0-0). Jonas Wind (61st minute) and Alexander Bah (74th) scored for the hosts in Copenhagen. The test match in front of almost empty stands was overshadowed by several cases of corona: Swedish selection coach Janne Andersson and Danish Robert Skov of Bundesliga club 1899 Hoffenheim tested positive. In a lively six-goal game, Turkey separated 3: 3 (2: 1) from runner-up Croatia.