Fell? YouTube is going through a period of instability and leaves videos inaccessible on mobile and PC

Update – 11/11/2020 – by WM

Youtube fell on Wednesday (11/11) and the company has already come forward on Twitter warning that it is working to resolve the issue and allow videos to be accessed normally again. The subject is at the top of the trends

If you are currently having difficulty watching videos on YouTube, you are not alone – our team is aware of the problem and is working on a fix. We will follow up here with any updates.

In the post (above), they warn that “if you’re having trouble watching YouTube videos you’re not alone,” but their team is already working to resolve it and will let you know when everything is normal.

It should be remembered that YouTube’s last fall was in May, generating the same great anxiety in its huge community.





Original article – 05/14/2020

Thursday evening (05/14), YouTube experienced several instabilities and made browsing the platform inaccessible to its users. The issues were with the mobile app and PC browser version.

According to data from monitoring site Down Detector, shortly after 8 p.m. there were already over 4,300 user complaint notifications. Of the total complaints, 51% referred to the site, while 32% reported a general failure of the Google tool. Check it out below:

In the case of access via a mobile phone, the regular platform displayed the message “There was a problem with the server. [429]- the code would mean excessive demands. YouTube Studio even prevented the user from logging in.

Thanks to the website on the computer, the section that shows the recommended videos, in high categories and others, has stopped downloading. Only the side menu and a message about the Covid-19 pandemic appeared. See screenshots below:

By the time this text was finished, YouTube seemed already normalized. It should be remembered that the tool has applied, this week, some changes in its interface for smartphones.

Google May 14

Android May 13

TudoCelular contacted the board of the video platform Google, to understand what happened to the system to the point of causing instabilities. When this site obtains a positioning of the company, the text will be updated.

And for you, has YouTube shown jitter on your phone or computer? Tell us in the space below!

