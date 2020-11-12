TIM, Claro and Vivo should not have competition to acquire Oi Mvel, says CEO of Telecom Italia

After a long period of financial hardship, Oi faces serious restructuring. One of the most important steps in this restructuring is the sale of Oi Móvel, the company’s mobile telephony division, which has suffered a real soap opera in recent months.

Listed for sale to a consortium formed by rivals Claro, TIM and Vivo, Oi Móvel even received proposals from Algar Telecom and Highline, a network infrastructure company, which dropped their proposals soon after. Analyzing this scenario at a financial results conference, Luigi Gubitosi, CEO of Telecom Italia, who runs TIM Brasil, says the team of operators should not have competition to acquire Oi.

Gubitosi recalled that Claro, TIM and Vivo have the preference of Oi, which entered into an exclusive deal with the operators in August, being, at least so far, the only competitors. The consortium’s current proposal is R $ 16.5 billion, with a commitment to use Oi’s fixed network. The assets, customers and spectra will be distributed among the three, according to each region and respecting the limits imposed by Anatel.

The CEO also took the opportunity to strengthen Telecom Italia’s commitment to TIM Brasil despite the restructuring that the Italian company has also undergone. Asked by analysts about whether to keep investments in the Brazilian operator, Gubitosi said yes, revealing plans to make it a market leader. According to its forecasts, TIM Brasil is expected to maintain growth of 5% per year for the next two years.





The Oi Móvel auction is slated for December 14, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The transaction will have a major impact on Brazilian telecommunications and was also responsible for further postponing the auction of 5G frequencies in the country.