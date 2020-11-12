Waldschmidt wins DFB team victory over Czech Republic

Leipzig (dpa) – Joachim Löw entered the cabin satisfied after the entertaining appearance of his trainee eleven.

Ahead of the important Nations League games against Ukraine and Spain, the German national football team impressed on Wednesday night in Leipzig in the 1-0 (1-0) against the Czech Republic with enthusiasm and commitment strong. Both newcomers Philipp Max and Ridle Baku and in particular Fort Gladbacher Florian Neuhaus have recommended themselves for higher tasks – the hallowed Corona 2020 year could end in a conciliatory fashion for the national coach.

“The guys really spent time and played a really intense game,” Löw said after the match on RTL. “We had more good attacks in the first half and failed to go 2-0.” He felt “that we wanted to defend the victory,” said the national manager and distributed special praise: “You can be satisfied with the new ones.” The winning goal was scored by storm talent Luca Waldschmidt on presentation of Max in the 13th minute.

The biggest criticism of the DFB selection, undefeated in eleven matches (six wins and five draws), has been the exploitation of opportunities. Neuhaus hit the post (76th). “It’s a shame it doesn’t fit,” he said. “That would have been the preliminary decision.” Victory is “important. But we missed the addition of the second goal and made life difficult for us. “

Guests with corona cases were harmless from an offensive standpoint, however. The rarely requested Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, but who pared off well against substitute Matej Vydra (82nd), was finally able to celebrate his first victory in his fifth international match.

Like last October, Löw was just a team training session ahead of the first of three international matches. He couldn’t expect “everything to work tactically,” the national coach said. The starting eleven entered the Leipzig lawn with the experience of only 132 international matches – the vast majority (107) brought together by the trio Julian Brandt, Antonio Rüdiger and Ilkay Gündogan, who, however, in view of the League of Nations Saturday in Leipzig and Tuesday in Leipzig Seville was replaced.

The discovery phase against the Czechs lasted only a quarter of an hour. And the two beginners fit in perfectly. Wolfsburg-based Baku put a lot of pressure on the right side shortly before Waldschmidt’s second international goal – and Max, who joined PSV Eindhoven this summer, prepared the opening goal perfectly with a sharp cross from the left.

In midfield, captain Gündogan, for whom Mahmoud Dahoud then came, and the remarkable Neuhaus led the German match with caution and security. Neuhaus’s teammate Jonas Hofmann from Gladbach had to be replaced early on due to thigh muscle problems; Nadiem Amiri (20th) replaced him. Shortly after, Filip Novak blocked the promising shot of Gündogan (27th).

The DFB selection was better in this phase, played much more convincingly than the Czechs, whose domestic league professionals were only able to replay last weekend after a long Corona break. Brandt missed the first German second goal by shooting the ball, which Vaclav Jemelka had involuntarily placed above the goal (31st).

The German defense around the serene Robin Koch, Rüdiger and Jonathan Tah was less of a challenge. Jan Kopic missed Trapp’s goal on one of the rare Czech occasions shortly before the break (45th), as did Tomas Holes (72nd). The structure of the chain of three game was still stretchable overall.

Newbie Philipp Max “enjoyed” his first appearance in the German national football team. The 27-year-old from PSV Eindhoven was in the starting lineup, prepared for the winning goal for Luca Waldschmidt and was substituted in the 69th minute. He already has more time in the DFB jersey than his father Martin. The former Bundesliga top scorer had just a few minutes in the final stages of a 1-0 win over Argentina. “After ten minutes I checked my watch for a while, passed it and was very satisfied,” Philipp Max said with a smile after the game against the Czech Republic on RTL.

Löw called for gambling to be a chance for “every ‘professional’ to be in the spotlight.” In the absence of many regular players from Bayern’s solid block with captain Manuel Neuer, the DFB selection has convinced most of the season, ruling out the exploitation of chances. Amiri failed twice in a row against Czech national goalkeeper Werder Bremen, Jiri Pavlenka (43.). Substitute Dahoud missed the 2-0 (60th) after a good individual performance in the penalty area.