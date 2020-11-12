Microsoft announces new educational chatbot with artificial intelligence for diabetics in China

The company is continuing its investments in the health sector with a new partnership with the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk for the development of an AI chatbot for diabetics in China. The chatbot combines Microsoft Azure technology, the tech giant’s cloud platform, with Novo Nordisk’s diabetes knowledge to help patients in their daily lives.

In their statement, the companies warn that diabetes is the fourth deadliest disease in the world and affects more than 463 million people, including 129 million Chinese. Of these, less than 16% manage to maintain control of the disease due to lack of diagnostics, medication, clarification and more. The chatbot then aims to serve the remaining 84% who do not have adequate treatment, clarifying doubts and providing support in therapy.

The new chatbot accepts voice and text commands and integrates natural language processing (NLP) technologies and neural networks to enhance your database as you interact with more people. Its launch is scheduled for early 2021 on Novo Nordisk’s digital patient support platforms in China. There is still no information about the launch in other countries.