Corona chaos: Hoffenheimer first positive, then negative

Sinsheim (dpa) – In the Bundesliga, concerns about the continuation of the season as planned are growing after a growing number of cases of corona.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim quarantined the entire team with immediate effect after other infected professionals. However, as the football club announced on Wednesday evening, a new round of tests delivered “with one exception negative results”.

He also said: “The repetition of Kevin Vogt’s test, which could not be definitively assessed the day before, has now confirmed a positive result for the defender.” He is “like the whole team” in quarantine.

“We have meticulously and conscientiously adhere to the concept of hygiene for months,” said TSG professional football director Alexander Rosen. “So we went through the pandemic for months without a single positive case, which is now difficult for us.”

Thanks to the international break, the next competitive match for the Kraichgauer, particularly affected by the pandemic, is not scheduled against VfB Stuttgart before November 21. So far, there has been no cancellation of a Bundesliga match due to the corona virus.

Sebastian Rudy, Ishak Belfodil and a member of the coaching staff received their positive results on Wednesday morning, he said in an opening post. According to the second, they have now tested negative.

On Tuesday, Robert Skov (Denmark) and Munas Dabbur (Israel) from Hoffenheim tested positive on their national teams and are also in quarantine, as are Jacob Bruun Larsen and a member of the support team, who had to be isolated before last weekend. At first it was not clear if they were among the players who were tested again.

Hoffenheim’s corona problems also took a toll on the German national team. Goalkeeper Oliver Baumann had to leave the DFB quarters. The 30-year-old “has entered quarantine at his home,” said the German Football Association. It was a precautionary measure, Baumann had been “tested twice since arriving on Monday”, both times with negative results.

The TSG training session initially scheduled for Tuesday had already been canceled for security reasons. TSG is in close and permanent contact with the players who are currently with their national teams as well as with the health authorities.

After the last Bundesliga break in October, Andrej Kramarić (Croatia) and Kasim Adams (Ghana) tested positive for the corona virus after returning from their national teams. Pavel Kadeřábek had to be quarantined after a fall in his family environment. All three players have now been able to resume training.

“It is of course tragic, I would almost say,” said Clemens Fritz, head of the professional department at Werder Bremen. “Of course you can see how difficult it is for everyone. It’s a big challenge. Not just for football. “We can not prepare for it. It is a” blow “for Hoffenheim.

Numerous cases of corona also affect upcoming internationals and the Nations Cup. For example, Norway around Borussia Dortmund star striker Erling Haaland called off the international game against Israel at short notice due to a positive Corona case among the guests. The Helsedirektoratet health authority came to the conclusion that there was a risk of infection for players and staff during the friendly match, the Norwegian Football Association announced hours before the match kicked off in Oslo . According to Norwegian media, the Corona case of 1899 striker Dabbur is linked to the ruling.

Sweden has also reported a corona case. National coach Janne Andersson has tested positive for the corona virus, the Swedish Football Association said ahead of the friendly against Denmark in Copenhagen. Mainz striker Robin Quaison is part of the squad.

One precautionary measure for Eintracht Frankfurt is to remove newcomer Amin Younes from team training. Due to a positive corona test in the home environment, he will be training individually in the coming days, the club said. Like the entire Eintracht team and team members, Younes also tested negative on Tuesday, he said.