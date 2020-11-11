Microsoft Launcher Beta updated with Surface Duo-focused implementations

Continuing the availability of news for its official launcher, Microsoft this week released the latest version of the program in its Beta distribution, identified by version number 6.2.201004.92368 and bringing implementations focused on the Surface Duo.

According to the released changelog, Microsoft Launcher (Beta) 6.2.201004.92368 brings better stream performance, improved overview, inclusion of screen time support, creation of groups of ‘applications compatible with the context menu and also the introduction of keyword search support in Microsoft Office applications.

Notably, the new update also confirmed the delivery of bug fixes and performance improvements, thus bringing better usability and stability to the official launcher which can be installed on devices from other manufacturers, without being limited. at Surface Duo.

Check out the full changelog made official by Microsoft for the new update:

Surface Duo Improvements – Several optimizations have been introduced for Microsoft Launcher on Surface Duo. Better power performance. The Presentation page has been improved. Screen time support was introduced. The creation of application groups is now also compatible with the context menu. Overview of keyword research support in Microsoft Office applications Fixing bugs and improving performance

Those interested in using the version and knowing the news presented can now download and install the version in question from the play store via the map below, but they should be linked to their Google test program link below :