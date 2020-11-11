Docs, Sheets, and Slides will also lose Google’s free backup

Previously, TudoCelular reported that Google Photos will lose the free and unlimited backup of non-original quality images as of June 1, 2021. Now, new information indicates that the search giant will apply the same restriction to files generated by the tools. Documents, spreadsheets and presentations.

In practice, that means creatives will now rely on the 15GB of total free storage provided by the company – or more, if you sign up for a plan through Google One.

But there are exceptions. Files that were saved before the restriction was applied will continue without counting space. However, if they are changed from June 1 of next year, they will fill up the 15 GB.

According to the company, more than 4.3 GB of content is uploaded to Gmail, Drive, and Photos every day. Google also added that it was working on changes to continue to provide users with a “great storage experience.”

New policy for inactive accounts

In addition to the storage-related changes, the Mountain View giant has also made policy changes to accounts that are inactive or over the storage limit.

The first is that, if you are not active in one or more services (Gmail, Drive, Documents, Spreadsheets, Presentations, Drawings, Forms, Jamboard and Photos) for two years, the company can exclude content from the product in which it is inactive. .

Likewise, staying above the maximum backup limit for two years will allow Google to delete content through Gmail, Drive, and Photos. Before proceeding with deletions, the company agrees to warn users multiple times, so that they have a chance to take action.

Do you agree with Google’s policy changes regarding cloud space provided to users? Give us your opinion!