(COVID 19 Version) Compressed Air Energy Storage Market Strategic Analysis, Growth Drivers, Industry Trends, Demand, and Future Opportunities: Siemens AG, Hydrostor Inc., Apex Compressed Air Energy Storage LLC, Ridge Energy Storage and Grid Services LP, LightSail Energy

Overview-

Compressed air energy storage is a technique for storing energy by using compressed air. Energy is generally stored for utilizing it later to meet the high demand. It has been the most prevalent form of energy storage after pumped-hydro technology. High efficiency, great reliability, and economic feasibility are some of its advantages when compared to other energy storage technologies. According to the World Energy Outlook, the demand for energy may increase by 37% of the current demand by the year 2040.

Drivers-

The growing demand for energy is one of the key drivers factors that boosts the compressed air energy storage market. Further, rising concern about the environmental impacts of fossil fuels is also impacting the market growth in a positive way. For instance, the International Energy Association (IEA) estimated that, in order to keep global warming below 2 °C, the world is expected to require 266 GW of energy storage by 2030, up from 176.5 GW in 2017.

Restraints-

One of the key factors hindering the growth of the compressed air energy storage market is the high cost of technology because it is a complex process that requires additional cost.

Regional insights-

North America is expected to dominate the global compressed air energy storage market over the forecast period as the power sector is in the midst of profound transformation with the fast-paced replacement of coal-based electricity generation with natural gas. With the increase in the country’s reliance on renewables for energy, an uninterrupted supply of power is necessary, and owing to renewables being heavily reliant on prevailing weather conditions, a need for efficient energy storage is expected to increase. According to the International Energy Association (IEA) in 2019, renewable energy sources accounted for about 11% of total U.S. energy consumption and about 17% of electricity generation.

Competitive section-

Some of the major companies in the market are Siemens AG, Hydrostor Inc., Apex Compressed Air Energy Storage LLC, Ridge Energy Storage and Grid Services LP, LightSail Energy, SustainX Inc., Airlight Energy, Storelectric Ltd., Pacific Gas, and Electric Company, Magnum Development LLC, and Schneider Electric

Recent Developments:

In May 2019, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) and Magnum Development joined to announce an initiative to launch the Advanced Clean Energy Storage (ACES) project in central Utah

In March 2018, NGL Energy Partners LP and Magnum Liquids, LLC announced joint venture agreements for Sawtooth natural gas liquids and refined products storage assets

