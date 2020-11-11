Impact of COVID-19 On Commercial vehicle ADAS Market: Industry Challenges, Business Overview And Forecast Research Study: WABCO, Continental, Bosch, Bendix Commercial Vehicles, Hella,

Overview-

Advanced technology implemented into vehicles to understand the surroundings and become alert of dangerous situations for safe driving is called the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). It allows equipping the cars and other vehicles with autonomous driving engineerings such as Lidar-based sensors, high-resolution backup-camera, and automatic emergency braking systems or forward-collision warning systems. The main purpose of ADAS to make driving safe by preventing death and injuries and reducing the number of car accidents

The commercial vehicle ADAS market size will grow by close to US$ 1.58 billion during 2018-2022.

Drivers-

Growing safety awareness and the increasing number of accidents has resulted in more demand for radar sensors which is driving the growth of the commercial vehicle ADAS market. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 36,096 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2019. The advanced driver assistance system provides various advantages such as a reduction in loss of property & life, a decrease in the rate of accidents, and others.

Restraints–

ADAS requires basic infrastructures such as well-organized roads, lane marking, and availability of GPS for effective functioning. Poor infrastructure outside urban areas, cost considerations, and poor driving training or driving discipline restrain the growth of the commercial vehicle ADAS market.

Regional insights-

The Asia Pacific commercial vehicle ADAS market is projected to hold the largest share by 2030. The growth of the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to the increase in the adoption of passenger cars and therefore, the rise in the adoption of ADAS in passenger cars in India. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, Passenger EV sales jumped from 450,000 in 2015 to 2.1 million in 2019.

Competitive section-

Some of the key players are WABCO, Continental, Bosch, Bendix Commercial Vehicles, Hella, and BorgerWarner

Recent Developments:

In October 2020, BorgWarner expands the supply of starter motors for Hyundai in Brazil

In October 2020, BorgWarner completed the acquisition of Delphi Technologies. The combination of BorgWarner and Delphi Technologies is expected to strengthen BorgWarner’s electronics and power electronics products, capabilities, and scale.

