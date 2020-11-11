Global Cash Logistic Market COVID 19 Growth Prospects, Regional Trends, and Demand, Top Players: Brink’s, G4S, GardaWorld, Loomis, Prosegur, Cash Logistik Security, CMS Infosystems, Global Security Logistics

Overview:

Cash logistics service refers to physical movement as well as the handling of cash from one party to another. It consists of services such as cash-in-transit, cash management, and ATM replenishment. The physical movement of cash from one location to another is included in cash-in-transit services. Cash management consists of services such as wrapping. Sorting, and checking the quality of bills. The adoption of cash logistics services reduces operating costs, provides efficient project management, and dependable infrastructure.

Drivers:

Rising security concerns among banks and corporate houses are expected to drive the growth of the global cash logistics market. The growing ATM market has resulted in a rising demand for cash logistics services. The global cash logistics market has witnessed stable growth in the demand for cash logistics as well as management services.

According to Statista, in 2018, the global ATM market worldwide was valued at US$ 18.4 billion.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) survey in 2019, the number of ATM machines increased from 40.92% in 2018 to 49.6% in 2019. Moreover, there was a jump of 9.6% compared to the previous year.

Restraints:

An increase in the adoption of digital payments and a rise in cash-in-transit robberies is expected to restrain the cash logistic market growth.

The rise in the adoption of digital money and the high risk of destruction of banknotes due to physical damage are expected to hamper the market growth.

Regional insights:

North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global cash logistics market due to immense efforts from various government bodies to bring about financial inclusion amongst the general populace has also been instrumental in driving the growth in the market. Developed economies such as the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom have been highly profitable markets in the historic period.

In U.S the majority of ATMs deployed in the country belong to non-bank entities, and management of these ATMs for CIT and cash replenishment is outsourced completely. The region also saw growth in sales of automated cash machines as retailers’ demand for cash automation rose.

In 2018, U.S. held the largest share of the North American cash logistic market. There were 112,244 bank branches in of 36 central banks coupled with 434,000 ATMs in U.S as catering to a large number of households as well as corporate clients have contributed towards the country’s high market share in the cash logistic market.

The Asia Pacific has been displaying a lot of potentials and is projected to be one of the fastest-growing regions in near future. Asia-Pacific region includes amplifying growth in the installation of ATMs. Increase in the cash usage, demonetization in India, and rising need for the replenishment of ATMs coupled with increasing purchasing power.

In 2020, According to Statista, 76% of the population in the Asia Pacific region had a bank account at a financial institution. This was an increase from 2017, in which 65% of the population across the Asia Pacific region had a bank account at a financial institution.

Competitive section:

Key competitors in the global cash logistic market are Brink’s, G4S, GardaWorld, Loomis, Prosegur, Cash Logistik Security, CMS Infosystems, Global Security Logistics, General Secure Logistics Services, Lemuir Group, Maltacourt Global Logistics, Paragon Security, Securitrans India, and Securitas.

In April 2020, CMS Info Systems introduced free ‘Cash2home’ service for senior citizens with DISTA India, an AI-enabled location intelligence platform, to deliver this service efficiently.

In July 2020, GardaWorld Cash Services and GRUBBRR launched Innovative Cash Payment Solution in a Post-COVID World.

