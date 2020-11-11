Development Trends: Cannabis Testing Market by Applications, Forecast, and Top Key Players: Millipore Sigma, Shimadzu Corporation, AB Sciex LLC, Restek Corporation, Waters Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc.,

Overview:

Cannabis drug testing involves testing methodologies for cannabis used in sports, medicine, and law. Since cannabis is highly detectable they can be detected by various methods including hair analysis, urinalysis, and saliva test. for days. The global cannabis testing market is expected to reach US$ 2.17 billion by the year 2025.

Drivers:

Increased legalization of medical cannabis is the major driving factor for the global cannabis testing market. Around 22 countries worldwide have legalized cannabis use in medicine or for comprehensive use including Australia, Canada, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, North Korea, and 33 states in the U.S. according to their respective governments. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding cannabis use and the growing number of cannabis testing laboratories also contribute to the growth of the market.

Restraints:

The scarcity of trained lab professionals and high costs of analytical instruments are hampering the growth of the global cannabis testing market.

Regional Insights:

North America dominates the global cannabis testing market due to its growing legalization of medical marijuana and an increasing number of marijuana cultivators and testing laboratories. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, a total of 33 states in the U.S. have legalized the comprehensive or medical use of cannabis.

Europe stands second in the global cannabis testing market and is also the fastest-growing market region due to the increased legalization of cannabis in major European countries and increasing the use of plants in drug research and development.

Competitive Section:

The key players of the market include Millipore Sigma, Shimadzu Corporation, AB Sciex LLC, Restek Corporation, Waters Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies, Steep Hill Halent Laboratories, Pharmlabs LLC, and Digipath Inc.

In 2016, Restek Corporation released a new cannabicyclol certified reference material (CRM) for a more comprehensive characterization of cannabis.

In December 2019, PerkinElmer announced collaboration with Emerald Scientific, a leading hemp and cannabis lab technology, for cannabis analytical solutions and services.

