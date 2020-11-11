Global Blood Plasma Market: Impact of COVID-19, Future Growth Analysis and Challenges to Key Players: Octopharma AG, CSL Ltd., China Biologic Products, Baxter International Inc., Grifols S.A., Biotest AG,

Overview-

The liquid portion of the blood is the plasma comprising 55% of the blood. Plasma regulates blood pressure and body temperature. It is a medium for the exchange of nutrients, proteins, and hormones to the body parts. It comprises proteins such as immunoglobulin, clotting factor, and albumin. Plasma is taken as proteins and is used as main elements in medical products to replace the antibodies, body fluids, and clotting factors. It is largely used in the treatment of diseases such as hemophilia and autoimmune disorders. The global blood plasma products market is expected to reach US$35.5 billion by 2023.

Drivers-

An increase in the number of patients suffering from hemophilia is fueling the growth of the global blood plasma market. According to National Hemophilia Org, the worldwide incidence of hemophilia is estimated at more than 400,000 people. Additionally, increased awareness about the diseases, a rise in the educational programs, and the presence of the organized network of donor centers have further contributed to the growth of this market. According to the World Health Organization, in 2020, 118.4 million blood donations are collected worldwide

Restraints-

Strict regulation associated with the plasma collection, high-cost, and misdiagnosis of diseases restricts the growth of this market.

Regional Insights-

The blood plasma market is dominant in the North American region mainly due to the increase in the geriatric population. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there were 40.3 million U.S. residents 65 years and older in 2010 and more than 54 million in July 2019.

It is followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. The factors contributing to the growth of this market in the regions are developments in biomedical technology and healthcare facilities and the increased spending by the market players for the R&D activities. In the Asia Pacific, China is expected to be the fastest-growing blood plasma market due to the increase in government funding and the growing patient pool.

Competitive section

Some of the key market players in the blood plasma market include Octopharma AG, CSL Ltd., China Biologic Products, Baxter International Inc., Grifols S.A., Biotest AG, Kedrion S.p.A., Shire, and Sanquin, among others.

In October 2020, Octapharma announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an updated Prescribing Information (PI) for NUWIQ®, Octapharma’s human cell line-derived recombinant factor VIII (FVIII). NUWIQ® is approved for the prevention and treatment of bleeding in people with hemophilia A.

In June 2020, CSL Behring announced that it has agreed to acquire Vitaeris Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company

