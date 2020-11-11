Empirical Report on Global Biofertilizer Market Analysis by Key Players, End Users, and CAGR Forecast: RIZOBACTER, Laimujia, Fertilzer King, Novozymes, Biomax, Qingdong Nongke, Agri Life, Symborg, National Fertilizers Limited,

Overview:

Biofertilizers are microorganisms that increase nutrient availability to plants when applied to plant surfaces, seeds, or soil and promote growth by increasing the supply or availability of primary nutrients to the host plant. The use of biofertilizers in the soil makes the plants healthy as well as protect them from getting any diseases. The global biofertilizer market was valued at US$ 2190 in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 3340 in 2024. The global biofertilizer market is segmented into five regions, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Drivers:

Rising food safety issues, increasing residue levels in food, and environmental issues have diverted consumers to prefer healthy food. Moreover, increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits offered by organic food is expected to drive the growth of the global biofertilizer market. For instance, in October 2018, the EU Fertilizer Regulation was revised with an aim to bring more innovative fertilizing products to the market, particularly those containing organic matter or biofertilizers recycled from bio-waste or other secondary raw materials, thus, boosting the market growth. Government initiatives to educate farmers to utilize biofertilizer are expected to aid in biofertilizer market growth. For instance, in February 2020, the National Center for Organic Farming (NCOF) and Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) conducted a seminar to educate farmers on biofertilizers.

Restraints:

Lack of awareness among farmers about biofertilizers in developing countries is expected to hamper the global biofertilizer market growth.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to witness robust growth in the biofertilizer market. For instance, according to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in 2018, the Asia region was the largest consumer of biofertilizer in the world where total fertilizer nutrient consumption in Asia was 58.5% of the world total, the bulk of which is in East Asia and South Asia. While the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) has played an important role in the development of organic farming in Europe. In 2019, North America dominated the market with a share of 32.3% in terms of revenue due to imposing bans on harmful chemicals and fertilizer usage. For instance, in 2017, around 0.8% of the total agricultural land was used for organic farming in North America which is expected to reach 5% by 2020, according to the World of Organic Agriculture.

Competitive Section:

Major players operating in the global biofertilizer market are RIZOBACTER, Laimujia, Fertilzer King, Novozymes, Biomax, Qingdong Nongke, Agri Life, Symborg, National Fertilizers Limited, Maboshi, Beijing Leili Group, Genliduo Bio-Tech, Camson Bio Technologies Ltd, Batian, Xi’an Delong Bio-industry, Jinggeng Tianxia, Yunye, XinJiang StarSeed Science & Technology, Taigu Biological, Aokun Biological and Taibao Biological.

In May 2020, Symborg started construction of its new biofertilizer production plant in Spain, this plant includes a bioreactor plant, a fermentation plant, and a new laboratory, in addition to offices.

In December 2017, Camson Bio Technologies Ltd. and Krishi collaborated to set up a research and development and manufacturing facility to promote the production of biotechnological products, such as bio–fertilizers, natural fertilizers, bio-pesticides, and others.

