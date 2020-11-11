Global Bimetallic Band Saw Blade Market Key Factors and Emerging Opportunities with Current COVID 19 Trends Analysis: AMADA MACHINE TOOLS CO. LTD., Bahco, BENXI TOOLS GROUP, Bichamp Cutting Technology Co(Hunan). ltd,

Overview:

The bi-metallic band saw blades are made by utilizing two different layers of metals, mainly high strength steel and spring steel. These types of blade are primarily utilized in the metalworking industry to cut cast iron, structural steel, pipes, and also to cut non-ferrous materials like brass, bronze, aluminum, copper, etc. The bi-metallic band saw blades are one of the most cost-effective choices for various metal sawing applications. The bi-metallic band saw blade provides the best possible cutting performance at high speeds, high output, solves production efficiency problems, and is also recommended for industrial production on semiautomatic as well as automatic machines.

Drivers:

The research and development by key players such as AMADA MACHINE TOOLS CO., LTD., Bahco, BENXI TOOLS GROUP, Hakansson Saws India Pvt. Ltd., in low cost and highly effective band, saw blade is expected to drive the growth of global bimetallic band saw blade market.

For instance, In June 2018, Wikus launched innovative bi-metal products such as PROFLEX-M42 used for profiles and girders in metal and SELEKTA-GS M42 which is used for the cutting of solid materials and metals up to 1400 N/mm² tensile strength.

Restraints:

The high maintenance cost of the bimetallic band saw blade is expected to restrain the growth of the global bimetallic band saw blade market. Fluctuating demand in underdeveloped countries acts as a restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Regional insights:

Asia Pacific region leads the global bimetallic band saw blade market, owing to the largest producer of steel in the region.

According to the Ministry of steel India, India is the largest producer of Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) or Sponge Iron in the world in January – December 2019, producing 36.86 Million Tonnes Sponge Iron with a growth rate of 7.7% over the corresponding period last year (CPLY).

Competitive sector:

Key competitors are AMADA MACHINE TOOLS CO., LTD., Bahco, BENXI TOOLS GROUP, Bichamp Cutting Technology Co(Hunan).,ltd, Dalian Special Steel Products Co.,ltd., Eberle, Hakansson Saws India Pvt. Ltd., LENOX, Starrett, and WIKUS-Sagenfabrik.

In June 2018, Wikus launched VARIO-M42 band saw for small cross-sections and thin-walled profiles, metals up to 1000 N/mm², and single, layer, and bundle cutting in particular.

In August 2020, LENOX announced GEN-TECH new set-style Carbide Tipped Band Saw Blade with HONEX Technology. GEN-TECH offers versatility, long blade life, and a low cost per cut.

