(Post COVID 19 Version) Global Automatic Door Market Observational Studies By Top Companies Like: GEZE Corporation, Door Controls Inc., Dorma, Automatic Door Controls Inc., Thomas Door, Deutschtec GmbH, MANUSA GEST

Overview:

The automatic door is automatically operated using various sensors such as infrared sensors, photoelectric sensors, and others. The system consists of transmitter and receiver pair, in the front and back of the door. The automatic door has an application at various places such as residential and commercial spaces, hospitals, and others.

Drivers:

Rapid urbanization & industrialization is expected to drive the growth of the global automated door market. Moreover, increased construction of malls, high technology airports, grand hotels, and multiplexes are expected to drive the growth of the global automated door market.

According to the United Nations (UN), in May 2018, the gradual shift in the residence of the human population from rural to urban areas, combined with the overall growth of the world’s population could add another 2.5 billion people to urban areas by 2050.

According to the United Nations (UN), in May 2018, around 55% of the world’s population was living in urban areas, a proportion that is expected to increase to 68% by 2050.

Restraints:

High initial costs and heavy maintenance and repair costs are expected to restrain the growth of the global automatic door market.

Regional Insights:

North America dominates the global automatic door market during the forecast period due to the high demand for industrial and residential automation in the region. Europe is expected to grow in near future due to industrial and security demands such as military & defense, and continuous development made by the companies.

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global automatic door market in near future.

Emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia are expected to support market expansion due to an increase in demand for residential construction and non-residential construction.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India plans to spend US$ 1.4 trillion on infrastructure during 2019–2023 in order to have a sustainable development of the country.

Competitors section:

Key competitors in the global automatic door market are GEZE Corporation, Door Controls Inc., Dorma, Automatic Door Controls Inc., Thomas Door, Deutschtec GmbH, MANUSA GEST, S.L., Rite-Hite Holding Corporation, and Sanwa Holdings Corporation.

In November 2019, ASSA ABLOY acquired AM Group an Australian-based company that is a global provider of industrial doors with entrance automation.

In November 2017, ASSA ABLOY acquired Southeastern Dock & Door, based in the U.S. is a distributor of industrial and commercial doors and docking solutions in South Carolina, U.S. The acquisition has enhanced ASSA ALOY’S Entrance Automation product range, especially for commercial and industrial applications.

In October 2019, NABCO launched NATRUS, the new generation automatic door complying with European safety standard (EN16005) and Japanese safety standard (JIS A 4722).

