Global Artisanal Ice Cream Market Analysis as per the Latest COVID-19 Impact on Key Players: Unilever, Van Leeuwen, Nestlé S.A., Bi-Rite Creamery, Carmela Ice Cream Co., Gracie’s Ice Cream, Boho Gelato,

Overview-

Artisanal ice-cream is home-made, preservative-free, and uses only natural ingredients with no artificial flavors, stabilizers, or emulsifiers. It is made in small batches and has a shelf-life of a maximum of eight weeks as opposed to a 6-24 month shelf life of industrial ice-cream.

The artisanal ice cream market is expected to reach USD 4,505.3 Billion by 2025.

Drivers-

The product demand is fueled by consumer preferences, improving living standards, and changing lifestyles. Furthermore, a rise in the prevalence of disease such as diabetes and intolerance of specific ingredients create the need for specialized snacks that do not contain preservatives or artificial flavors. This factor increases the demand for artisanal ice creams that are rich in natural ingredients and are hand made without preservatives.

According to the Asian Development Bank, the global wellness industry is currently valued at $4.5 trillion in 2018

Restraints-

Artisanal ice creams are expensive as they are especially hand-crafted with natural ingredients. This restricts the growth of the Artisanal ice cream market.

Regional Insights-

North America has the largest market for artisanal ice- creams. Consumption of natural and organic ice cream has witnessed a surge owing to a growing number of health-conscious consumers in the region. According to Statista, in 2019, the total consumption of non-fat ice cream in the U.S. amounted to about 43 million pounds. That year about 2.1 billion pounds of low-fat ice cream was consumed in the United States.

Competitive section-

Major players operating in the global artisanal ice cream market include Unilever, Van Leeuwen, Nestlé S.A., Bi-Rite Creamery, Carmela Ice Cream Co., Gracie’s Ice Cream, Boho Gelato, High Road Craft Brands, True & 12 Handmade Ice Cream, and Fiasco Gelato Cafes Ltd.

Recent Developments:

In June 2020, Unilever agreed on the sale of its ice cream business in Chile to Carozzi. The arrangement includes the purchase of local brands Bresler and Melevi and the license for the global ice cream brands that Unilever retails in Chile: Magnum, Calippo, Fruttare, Carte D’or, Vienetta, and Cornetto.

In January 2018, Unilever signed an agreement to acquire the business of Betty Ice SRL, the Romanian ice-cream producer.

